Bernstein initiates coverage on Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, and Muthoot Finance
Bernstein highlights the robust Indian banking sector with strong credit growth, benign asset quality, and healthy margins, favoring niche lenders for compelling compounding stories. The brokerage initiates coverage on Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, and Muthoot Finance.
In a recent note, global brokerage house Bernstein highlighted that the Indian banking sector remains robust with strong credit growth, benign asset quality, and healthy margins, continuing to foster impressive compounding stories.
