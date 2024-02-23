Bernstein recommends high-momentum, dividend-yielding PSU stocks amid soaring valuations
PSU stocks have surged, with 68% delivering multi-bagger returns. The index gained 101% in a year, outpacing benchmarks. Despite the bullish trend, questions arise on sustainability. Bernstein highlights select opportunities in high-momentum and dividend-yielding stocks with reasonable valuations.
PSU stocks have surged in popularity among investors in recent months, sparking a significant rally within a remarkably short timeframe. Notably, 68% of PSU stocks listed in the S&P BSE PSU index have delivered multi-bagger returns over the past year, propelling the index to a remarkable gain of 101% during the same period.
