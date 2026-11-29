Gold price crash and rebound: Gold prices have witnessed sharp volatility on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in November, creating uncertainty for jewellery retailers and investors. MCX gold futures declined nearly 13% during the month, falling to a low of ₹1,17,906 per 10 grams on November 26 amid a stronger US dollar, concerns over interest rates and profit booking.

However, the precious metal staged a strong rebound after hitting its November low, recovering nearly 7.1% over the next two sessions to touch an intraday high of ₹1,26,251 per 10 grams on November 27. The sharp fall and subsequent recovery have brought jewellery stocks into focus, with investors assessing how changing gold prices could affect consumer demand, sales volumes and retailer margins.

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According to market experts, despite the volatility, organised jewellery retailers continue to benefit from industry formalisation, expansion of retail networks and changing consumer preferences. Companies with strong brands, efficient inventory management and affordable product offerings could be better positioned to navigate the uncertain environment.

Gold price impact on jewellery stocks Gold prices have witnessed significant fluctuations in 2026, driven by changing expectations around US Federal Reserve interest rates, movements in the US dollar and bond yields, and profit booking after a strong rally.

Expectations of higher interest rates have weighed on bullion prices, as elevated interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold. Selling by futures funds and concerns over the global monetary policy outlook have also contributed to the recent correction.

The volatility in gold prices has had an impact on jewellery demand, as elevated prices have affected affordability and prompted some consumers to defer purchases.

According to Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, the Indian jewellery sector has witnessed a remarkable rally this year, supported by elevated gold prices, increasing formalisation and market-share gains by organised players. However, the sharp correction in gold prices and weakening physical demand have introduced fresh challenges for jewellery retailers.

Sachdeva said that while lower gold prices could encourage consumers to resume purchases deferred during the earlier rally, persistent volatility may keep buyers cautious. Jewellery demand is unlikely to witness a sustained revival until prices stabilise and consumers gain greater confidence in prevailing price levels.

However, the correction in gold prices need not be entirely negative for jewellery companies. Lower prices could improve affordability and stimulate purchases, particularly during the wedding and festive seasons.

Which jewellery stocks to buy? While picking top jewellery stocks to buy, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, said that Titan Company and Kalyan Jewellers are relatively better positioned than their peers in the jewellery sector.

“Both companies have established brand presence, strong retail networks and a significant foothold in the organised jewellery market, which could help them navigate gold price volatility and changing consumer demand more effectively,” Ojha added.

Meanwhile, Sachdeva recommended BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle stock, saying that it relatively well-positioned to capitalise on changing consumer preferences.

“Recognising the affordability challenges created by elevated gold prices, BlueStone has been refining its product mix, with an increasing emphasis on lightweight jewellery and lower-caratage products. The company has witnessed growing acceptance of 14-karat jewellery and is also exploring the introduction of 9-karat offerings to cater to price-conscious consumers,” Sachdeva said.

On the technical outlook, she added that BlueStone has witnessed a sharp correction from levels around Rs.970 towards the Rs.640 zone, following which the stock has shown preliminary signs of recovery.

“The recent price action suggests that selling pressure could be moderating, although a sustainable reversal would require further confirmation. The stock appears to be attempting to establish a base, with Rs.590 emerging as an important medium-term support level. As long as this level holds on a closing basis, the stock looks poised to edge higher towards Rs.815–840 from a medium-term perspective. However, a decisive breakdown below the Rs.590 mark would weaken the constructive technical outlook,” she added.