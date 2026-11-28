Stocks to buy | Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations: In the truncated last week, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market witnessed profit-booking at higher levels; on a weekly basis, the Nifty 50 index ended 0.75% lower, while the Sensex was down over 500 points. Among sectors, the IT index outperformed on a weekly basis, rallying 4.58%, while the Media index lost the most, shedding 4.5%.

Major factors that dominated the Indian stock market last week included renewed selling in technology and Financial heavyweights following their recent gains, compounded by rising Crude prices, a weakening rupee, and uncertainty surrounding proposed US tariffs. Investors also remained cautious about global AI-related valuations and future US interest-rate expectations. USD/INR moved towards 92.98 after the Rupee's recent appreciation towards 92.20 earlier in the week.

Stock market prediction Despite the latest correction, the broader technical bias remains bullish, says Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking. The technical market expert said the expected trading range for the Nifty 50 index in the upcoming session is 25,450–25,900.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is at 25,450–25,500 and resistance around 25,800–25,900. RSI stands at 65.47, while PCR at 1.15 indicates a constructive derivatives setup. India VIX eased 1.72% to 16.54, despite the decline in the benchmark.”

Bagadia said that a decisive breakout above 25,900 would be required to revive stronger buying momentum.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The broader outlook retains a bullish bias, with immediate support placed at 62,500–62,800 and resistance in the 63,300–63,700 zone. Holding above 62,500 could support another recovery attempt, whereas a decisive breakdown may intensify downside pressure.”

Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said that a sustained move above 63,700 would strengthen the upward setup. The expected trading range for the next session is 62,500–63,700, with volatility and profit-booking likely to remain key factors near the resistance.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy on Monday, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these three shares: Manappuram Finance, BEL, and SBI Life.

1] Manappuram Finance: Buy at ₹ 278.4 | Target ₹ 315 | Stop-loss ₹ 263. Manappuram Finance shares are showing constructive signs of stabilisation after testing a major multi-week confluence support zone, closing the week at ₹278.40. On the weekly chart, the counter has pulled back into a strong horizontal demand shelf around ₹255– ₹265 that aligns closely with its multi-year rising trendline and the 100-week exponential moving average. The recent weekly candle features a prominent lower wick, highlighting clear price rejection at lower levels and active dip-buying interest right at this dynamic support cluster, while the 200-week EMA rests deeper below as a secondary structural floor.

2] BEL: Buy at ₹ 411.45 | Target ₹ 456 | Stop-loss ₹ 389. BEL share price has confirmed a clean technical breakout above a multi-month descending parallel channel on the weekly timeframe, finishing the week on a strong note at ₹411.45. Following a healthy corrective phase from its lifetime high of ₹473.45, the counter found solid accumulation along the 100-week EMA support floor before surging decisively past the channel's upper boundary. The weekly bullish candle completely reclaims the clustered 20-week and 50-week exponential moving averages, which now transition into immediate dynamic support levels around the ₹397– ₹400 zone, backed by a deeper structural support shelf near the 100-week EMA at ₹373.57.

3] SBI Life: Buy at ₹ 1856 | Target ₹ 2060 | Stop-loss ₹ 1755. SBI Life shares are exhibiting strong bullish continuation after establishing a higher-low structure above its long-term moving averages, closing the session firmly at ₹1,856. On the daily chart, following a swift V-shaped recovery from the ₹1,607.70 low, the counter has reclaimed all its key exponential moving averages (EMAs: 20, 50, 100, and 200) and is now trending upward. The latest bullish candle confirms active dip-buying and sustained accumulation, positioning the stock for further upside expansion.