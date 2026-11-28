Stocks to buy | Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations: In the truncated last week, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market witnessed profit-booking at higher levels; on a weekly basis, the Nifty 50 index ended 0.75% lower, while the Sensex was down over 500 points. Among sectors, the IT index outperformed on a weekly basis, rallying 4.58%, while the Media index lost the most, shedding 4.5%.

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Major factors that dominated the Indian stock market last week included renewed selling in technology and Financial heavyweights following their recent gains, compounded by rising Crude prices, a weakening rupee, and uncertainty surrounding proposed US tariffs. Investors also remained cautious about global AI-related valuations and future US interest-rate expectations. USD/INR moved towards 92.98 after the Rupee's recent appreciation towards 92.20 earlier in the week.

Stock market prediction Despite the latest correction, the broader technical bias remains bullish, says Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking. The technical market expert said the expected trading range for the Nifty 50 index in the upcoming session is 25,450–25,900.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is at 25,450–25,500 and resistance around 25,800–25,900. RSI stands at 65.47, while PCR at 1.15 indicates a constructive derivatives setup. India VIX eased 1.72% to 16.54, despite the decline in the benchmark.”

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Bagadia said that a decisive breakout above 25,900 would be required to revive stronger buying momentum.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The broader outlook retains a bullish bias, with immediate support placed at 62,500–62,800 and resistance in the 63,300–63,700 zone. Holding above 62,500 could support another recovery attempt, whereas a decisive breakdown may intensify downside pressure.”

Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said that a sustained move above 63,700 would strengthen the upward setup. The expected trading range for the next session is 62,500–63,700, with volatility and profit-booking likely to remain key factors near the resistance.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy on Monday, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these three shares: Manappuram Finance, BEL, and SBI Life.

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1] Manappuram Finance: Buy at ₹ 278.4 | Target ₹ 315 | Stop-loss ₹ 263. Manappuram Finance shares are showing constructive signs of stabilisation after testing a major multi-week confluence support zone, closing the week at ₹278.40. On the weekly chart, the counter has pulled back into a strong horizontal demand shelf around ₹255– ₹265 that aligns closely with its multi-year rising trendline and the 100-week exponential moving average. The recent weekly candle features a prominent lower wick, highlighting clear price rejection at lower levels and active dip-buying interest right at this dynamic support cluster, while the 200-week EMA rests deeper below as a secondary structural floor.

2] BEL: Buy at ₹ 411.45 | Target ₹ 456 | Stop-loss ₹ 389. BEL share price has confirmed a clean technical breakout above a multi-month descending parallel channel on the weekly timeframe, finishing the week on a strong note at ₹411.45. Following a healthy corrective phase from its lifetime high of ₹473.45, the counter found solid accumulation along the 100-week EMA support floor before surging decisively past the channel's upper boundary. The weekly bullish candle completely reclaims the clustered 20-week and 50-week exponential moving averages, which now transition into immediate dynamic support levels around the ₹397– ₹400 zone, backed by a deeper structural support shelf near the 100-week EMA at ₹373.57.

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3] SBI Life: Buy at ₹ 1856 | Target ₹ 2060 | Stop-loss ₹ 1755. SBI Life shares are exhibiting strong bullish continuation after establishing a higher-low structure above its long-term moving averages, closing the session firmly at ₹1,856. On the daily chart, following a swift V-shaped recovery from the ₹1,607.70 low, the counter has reclaimed all its key exponential moving averages (EMAs: 20, 50, 100, and 200) and is now trending upward. The latest bullish candle confirms active dip-buying and sustained accumulation, positioning the stock for further upside expansion.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).