Stocks to buy | Ganesh Dongre's stock recommendations: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market ended the week on a largely flat note, with the Nifty closing at 25,700, while the Bank Nifty witnessed profit booking, declining approximately 2% to settle at 63,200. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices edged higher towards $96 per barrel. Sectoral performance remained mixed but broadly positive, with most major sectors gaining between 1% and 3%. Technology and new-age sectors emerged as the top performers, rallying nearly 3% during the week.

Over the past four weeks, the Nifty has witnessed a remarkable recovery of more than 15%, supported by strong buying interest at lower levels. The index rebounded from the crucial 22,200–22,500 support zone, reclaimed its 200-day moving average and subsequently crossed the psychological 25,000 mark. The recovery gained further momentum as the Nifty moved above its previous monthly high of 24,700 and approached its February 2026 high, indicating a significant improvement in overall market sentiment.

Stock market: Nifty 50, Bank Nifty prediction Ganesh Dongre, AVP — Equity Research at Anand Rathi, believes the Nifty continues to maintain a strong bullish structure, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows on the weekly chart. Having surpassed its earlier resistance levels of 23,200, 24,700 and 25,500–25,600, the index has now closed at 25,700. The immediate psychological resistance at 26,000 will be a crucial level to watch.

Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said that a sustained move above the 25,800–26,000 zone could open the door for an upside move towards 26,500, with the possibility of retesting its previous high of 26,400. A decisive breakout above 26,500 would further strengthen the bullish outlook and potentially pave the way for fresh record highs.

The Anand Rathi expert said the Bank Nifty index saw profit-booking during the week, declining by approximately 2% to settle at 63,200. The key benchmark index is currently approaching an important support zone around 62,000. A sustained recovery above 64,600–65,000 could revive bullish momentum and open the door for an upside move towards 66,000.

On the downside, Ganesh Dongre said, a breach of 62,000 could extend the correction towards the next major support zone of 59,500. Holding above these support levels will be important for maintaining the broader positive technical structure.

Unveiling the Indian stock market strategy for the next week, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said, “The Indian equity markets continue to maintain a positive medium-term outlook, supported by the strong recovery in the Nifty, improving market sentiment and broad-based buying interest. Traders should therefore adopt a cautious buy-on-dips approach while closely monitoring global developments, crude oil prices and important technical support and resistance levels.”

Ganesh Dongre's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy on Monday, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommended buying these three shares: PNB, Cipla, and Aditya Birla Real Estate.

1] Punjab National Bank or PNB: Buy at ₹1160 to ₹1170 range | Target ₹1240 | Stop-loss ₹1130;

2] Aditya Birla Real Estate: Buy at ₹1270 to ₹1280 range | Target ₹1350 | Stop-loss ₹1230; and

3] Cipla: Buy in ₹1440 to ₹1450 range | Target ₹1500 | Stop-loss ₹1400.