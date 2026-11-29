Stocks to buy | Ganesh Dongre's stock recommendations: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market ended the week on a largely flat note, with the Nifty closing at 25,700, while the Bank Nifty witnessed profit booking, declining approximately 2% to settle at 63,200. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices edged higher towards $96 per barrel. Sectoral performance remained mixed but broadly positive, with most major sectors gaining between 1% and 3%. Technology and new-age sectors emerged as the top performers, rallying nearly 3% during the week.

Advertisement

Over the past four weeks, the Nifty has witnessed a remarkable recovery of more than 15%, supported by strong buying interest at lower levels. The index rebounded from the crucial 22,200–22,500 support zone, reclaimed its 200-day moving average and subsequently crossed the psychological 25,000 mark. The recovery gained further momentum as the Nifty moved above its previous monthly high of 24,700 and approached its February 2026 high, indicating a significant improvement in overall market sentiment.

Stock market: Nifty 50, Bank Nifty prediction Ganesh Dongre, AVP — Equity Research at Anand Rathi, believes the Nifty continues to maintain a strong bullish structure, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows on the weekly chart. Having surpassed its earlier resistance levels of 23,200, 24,700 and 25,500–25,600, the index has now closed at 25,700. The immediate psychological resistance at 26,000 will be a crucial level to watch.

Advertisement

Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said that a sustained move above the 25,800–26,000 zone could open the door for an upside move towards 26,500, with the possibility of retesting its previous high of 26,400. A decisive breakout above 26,500 would further strengthen the bullish outlook and potentially pave the way for fresh record highs.

The Anand Rathi expert said the Bank Nifty index saw profit-booking during the week, declining by approximately 2% to settle at 63,200. The key benchmark index is currently approaching an important support zone around 62,000. A sustained recovery above 64,600–65,000 could revive bullish momentum and open the door for an upside move towards 66,000.

On the downside, Ganesh Dongre said, a breach of 62,000 could extend the correction towards the next major support zone of 59,500. Holding above these support levels will be important for maintaining the broader positive technical structure.

Advertisement

Unveiling the Indian stock market strategy for the next week, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said, “The Indian equity markets continue to maintain a positive medium-term outlook, supported by the strong recovery in the Nifty, improving market sentiment and broad-based buying interest. Traders should therefore adopt a cautious buy-on-dips approach while closely monitoring global developments, crude oil prices and important technical support and resistance levels.”

Ganesh Dongre's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy on Monday, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommended buying these three shares: PNB, Cipla, and Aditya Birla Real Estate.

1] Punjab National Bank or PNB: Buy at ₹1160 to ₹1170 range | Target ₹1240 | Stop-loss ₹1130;

2] Aditya Birla Real Estate: Buy at ₹1270 to ₹1280 range | Target ₹1350 | Stop-loss ₹1230; and

Advertisement

3] Cipla: Buy in ₹1440 to ₹1450 range | Target ₹1500 | Stop-loss ₹1400.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).