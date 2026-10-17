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Best 3 stocks to buy under ₹100: Equitas SFB, UCO Bank, Suzlon by Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi — Target, stop-loss

Stok market strategy: With selling pressure easing and momentum improving, we now maintain our ‘buy-on-dips’ stance, says Mehul Kotharo of  Anand Rathi

Asit Manohar
Published17 Oct 2026, 04:58 PM IST
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Stock market outlook: While volatility may persist, the sharp recovery from the recent lows strengthens the case for further upside, says Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi.
Stock market outlook: While volatility may persist, the sharp recovery from the recent lows strengthens the case for further upside, says Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi.(Photo: Anand Rathi, AI)
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Stocks to buy under 100 | Mehul Kothari's stock recommendations: The Indian stock market recorded its strongest weekly gains in nearly six months for the week ended October 16, 2026, with the Sensex rising 3.11% to 74,729 and the Nifty 50 index gaining 2.8% to 23,146, marking their second consecutive weekly advance.

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The rally was led by a spectacular 11.7% surge in the Nifty IT index, its biggest weekly gain in nearly 18 years, supported by strong Q2 results 2026 and a global rotation towards traditional technology stocks.

Triggers for Sensex, Nifty, other indices

Highlighting the major triggers, which fueled buying in Sensex, Nifty and other index-listed stocks, Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, “A stronger Indian Rupee, softer crude oil prices, domestic institutional buying and optimism around a potential India-US trade deal further supported sentiment. However, the rally remained concentrated in large caps, with midcaps posting modest gains while smallcaps largely lagged, alongside weakness in FMCG and pharma stocks.”

Nifty 50 outlook

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Mehul Kothari said, the 50-stock index has staged a remarkable recovery, rallying nearly 1,000 points from its recent low of around 22,150 to a high near 23,150 in a short span. This validates our earlier stance of not panicking during the breakdown near 22,200, as highlighted by the ‘Triple Bullish Divergence’ on RSI across NIFTY 50, NIFTY 500, NIFTY MIDCAP 100 and NIFTY MIDCAP 150.

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“With selling pressure easing and momentum improving, we now maintain our BUY ON DIPS stance. The crucial support has shifted to 22,600, and holding above this level will keep bullish confidence intact. On the upside, 23,200 remains the immediate hurdle, and a sustained breakout above it could open the door towards 23,600 in the coming week. While volatility may persist, the sharp recovery from the recent lows strengthens the case for further upside,” Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said.

Bank Nifty outlook

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, the Anand Rathi expert said, the key benchmark index extended its recovery, gaining over 1% during the week and touching a high near 56,000 before closing around the same levels. Going ahead, a sustained move above 56,000 could trigger further upside towards 57,000, which remains a critical resistance hurdle.

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“On the downside, support has now shifted higher to the 55,200–54,700 zone, which will be crucial to monitor. As long as the index sustains above this support zone, the near-term outlook remains positive, with a decisive breakout above 56,000 likely to reinforce bullish momentum,” Mehul Kothari said.

Stocks to buy under 100 | Mehul Kothari's stock recommendations

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommended these three shares: Equitas Small Finance Bank, UCO Bank, and Suzlon Energy.

1] Equitas Small Finance Bank: Buy at 70.50 | Target 75 | Stop Loss 67;

2] UCO Bank: Buy at 23.75 | Target 26 |Stop Loss 22; and

3] Suzlon Energy: Buy at 42 | Target 46 | Stop Loss 38.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

Stocks To BuyEquitas Small Finance BankUCO BankSuzlon EnergySuzlonIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
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