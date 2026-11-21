Mehul Kothari's stock recommendations under ₹200: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market witnessed a strong rally during the week ended November 20, 2026, with the Sensex gaining 2.85% (around 2,327 points) to close at 83,919.71, while the Nifty 50 advanced 2.61% (approximately 656 points) to settle at 25,800.60, marking their fourth consecutive weekly advance and scaling fresh nine-month highs.
The rally in Sensex, Nifty, Bank Nifty and other Indian indices was driven by strong FII inflows, with nearly $12 billion flowing into Indian equities so far in November, reportedly a record monthly inflow, as global investors rotated capital away from AI-linked stocks amid a sharp sell-off in US and Asian technology markets. Banking and financial stocks led gains, with Nifty Bank hitting a fresh record high, while easing crude oil prices and a stronger rupee further supported market sentiment.
Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, believes the 26,000 level is very much achievable for the Nifty 50 index. However, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi is cautiously optimistic about the Indian stock market, as the rally is largely driven by heavyweights, with limited participation from individual stocks, particularly in the broader market.
Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said, “On the downside, 25,500 is the immediate support, followed by 25,300. A breach of 25,300 could trigger aggressive profit booking. Also, negative RSI divergence on the daily charts of NIFTY and NIFTY 500 is a signal that should not be ignored.”
The Anand Rathi expert said the 26,000–26,400 zone remains a significant supply area, where selling pressure may emerge, adding, “Overall, the sentiment remains positive, but after such a sharp rally, we remain cautiously optimistic for the coming week. Protecting profits and avoiding complacency at higher levels will be equally important.”
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said, “We believe there is still some upside potential, with 65,000–65,500 very much achievable. The earlier negative RSI divergence on the daily chart has also been negated, indicating improving momentum. However, RSI is now above 80, suggesting extremely overbought conditions.”
“On the downside, 63,000 remains the immediate and crucial support. A breach of this level could bring the ongoing momentum to a halt. Overall, the trend remains strong, but we maintain a cautiously optimistic stance,” Mehul Kothari said.
Regarding stocks to buy, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommended buying these three shares priced under ₹200: Jammu and Kashmir Bank, and Canara Bank, Bank of India.
1] Jammu and Kashmir Bank: Buy at ₹150 | Target ₹160 | Stop-loss ₹143;
2] Canara Bank: Buy at ₹138 | Target ₹146 | Stop-loss ₹134; and
3] Bank of India: Buy at ₹164 | Target ₹174 | Stop-loss ₹158.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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