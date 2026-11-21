Mehul Kothari's stock recommendations under ₹200: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market witnessed a strong rally during the week ended November 20, 2026, with the Sensex gaining 2.85% (around 2,327 points) to close at 83,919.71, while the Nifty 50 advanced 2.61% (approximately 656 points) to settle at 25,800.60, marking their fourth consecutive weekly advance and scaling fresh nine-month highs.
The rally in Sensex, Nifty, Bank Nifty and other Indian indices was driven by strong FII inflows, with nearly $12 billion flowing into Indian equities so far in November, reportedly a record monthly inflow, as global investors rotated capital away from AI-linked stocks amid a sharp sell-off in US and Asian technology markets. Banking and financial stocks led gains, with Nifty Bank hitting a fresh record high, while easing crude oil prices and a stronger rupee further supported market sentiment.
Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, believes the 26,000 level is very much achievable for the Nifty 50 index. However, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi is cautiously optimistic about the Indian stock market, as the rally is largely driven by heavyweights, with limited participation from individual stocks, particularly in the broader market.
Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said, “On the downside, 25,500 is the immediate support, followed by 25,300. A breach of 25,300 could trigger aggressive profit booking. Also, negative RSI divergence on the daily charts of NIFTY and NIFTY 500 is a signal that should not be ignored.”
The Anand Rathi expert said the 26,000–26,400 zone remains a significant supply area, where selling pressure may emerge, adding, “Overall, the sentiment remains positive, but after such a sharp rally, we remain cautiously optimistic for the coming week. Protecting profits and avoiding complacency at higher levels will be equally important.”
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said, “We believe there is still some upside potential, with 65,000–65,500 very much achievable. The earlier negative RSI divergence on the daily chart has also been negated, indicating improving momentum. However, RSI is now above 80, suggesting extremely overbought conditions.”
“On the downside, 63,000 remains the immediate and crucial support. A breach of this level could bring the ongoing momentum to a halt. Overall, the trend remains strong, but we maintain a cautiously optimistic stance,” Mehul Kothari said.
Regarding stocks to buy, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommended buying these three shares priced under ₹200: Jammu and Kashmir Bank, and Canara Bank, Bank of India.
1] Jammu and Kashmir Bank: Buy at ₹150 | Target ₹160 | Stop-loss ₹143;
2] Canara Bank: Buy at ₹138 | Target ₹146 | Stop-loss ₹134; and
3] Bank of India: Buy at ₹164 | Target ₹174 | Stop-loss ₹158.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.