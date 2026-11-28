Stocks to buy | Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi Stock Recommendations: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market witnessed a volatile week of consolidation, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ending marginally lower. After a sharp decline on Monday amid global uncertainties, markets staged a strong recovery on Wednesday and Thursday, supported by gains in IT stocks, sustained foreign fund inflows and easing tariff-related concerns, pushing the Sensex to a multi-month high of 84,329 and the Nifty to 25,885.
However, Friday witnessed profit-booking, dragging both indices lower by nearly 1%, with IT and financial stocks leading the decline, while mid- and small-cap stocks displayed relative resilience and defence and metal stocks saw selective buying.
Overall, the week marked a pause after the market's sharp 12–15% rally in recent months, with sustained foreign investor buying providing support, while elevated crude oil prices amid Middle East tensions and global uncertainties continued to influence market sentiment.
Speaking on the Indian market outlook, Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said the 50-stock index made several attempts during the week to cross the strong hurdle of 26,000, failed to sustain above this mark and eventually witnessed selling pressure from the 25,900 zone during Friday’s session, ending the week near 25,600.
Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said, “We continue to believe that a corrective move is pending, considering the overbought nature of prices and RSI, following a sharp one-sided rally of more than 3,000 points. The anticipated pullback now appears to have started. A breach of 25,500 in the coming week could drag Nifty towards 25,300 and 25,000, while the broader corrective move could eventually extend towards 24,700. On the upside, 26,000–26,400 is likely to remain a strong supply zone. Overall, we prefer to remain cautious until the ongoing correction runs its course.”
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said the key index attempted to cross the 65,000 mark during the week, followed by a period of healthy consolidation. However, selling pressure emerged towards the end of the week, dragging the index towards the 63,000 mark.
“The Bank Nifty index is also showing early signs of a potential corrective move, with a decisive break below 62,500 likely to provide confirmation and trigger a pullback towards 61,000–60,000 levels. On the upside, the 64,000–65,000 zone is likely to act as a strong resistance area, with multiple hurdles placed in this range,” said Anand Rathi expert.
Regarding stocks to buy under ₹200, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommended these three shares: NCC, Geojit Financial Services, and Patel Engineering.
1] NCC: Buy at ₹130 | Target ₹140 | Stop-loss ₹124;
2] Geojit Financial Services: Buy at ₹78 | Target ₹85 | Stop-loss ₹74; and
3] Patel Engineering: Buy at ₹25 | Target ₹30 | Stop-loss ₹23.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.