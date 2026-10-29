Best Adani stock to buy after Q2 results 2026? Adani Power vs Adani Ports vs Adani Enterprises — Experts' views, targets

Best Adani stock to buy after Q2 Results 2026: Despite the Q2 Results 2026 season being in full swing, some big business groups are almost done with their September 2026 quarter reports, leaving investors to decide which one to add to their portfolio and which stock to accumulate more. In this list, Adani Group also figures, as it has also submitted most of its company's report card for Q2FY27.

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According to stock market experts, Adani Group companies have delivered promising Q2FY27 numbers, but Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports' Q2 results 2026 stand out. They said that Adani Power and Adani Energy Solutions' Q2 results were also in line with the market expectations. Brokerages have also given their thumbs up to these Adani Group shares.

Adani Group shares | Decoding Q2 Results 2026 Comparing the Q2 Results 2026 of Adani Group companies, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Among the Adani Group of companies, the Q2FY results of Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Power stand out in terms of YoY growth percentage, while Adani Power and Adani Ports delivered strong and forward-looking guidance.”

However, Anuj Gupta advised investors to look at Adani Power, Adani Ports, and Adani Enterprises shares, as they are the core companies of the Adani Group.

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Adani Enterprises Q2 Results 2026 review Decoding the Q2 Results 2026 of Adani Enterprises Ltd, Anuj Gupta said, “During the Q2FY27, the company's consolidated revenue surged 75% YoY to ₹37,216 crore, returning to profitability with a net profit of ₹1,492 crore after a loss in Q1, driven by strong execution in its copper, airports, roads, and data centre incubations.” He predicted a re-rating in Adani Enterprises shares, as the flagship Adani Group company turned profitable in Q2FY27.

Adani Ports Q2 Results 2026 review Speaking on Adani Ports Q2 Results 2026, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “During the Q2FY27, the company's consolidated net profit rose 18% YoY to ₹3,824.44 crore ( ₹3,682.44 crore reported range across operational updates), supported by rising cargo volumes and a strong net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.8x.”

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Gorakshkar said the company has also delivered strong FY27 guidance, as Adani Ports raised its full-year FY27 EBITDA guidance to ₹26,000– ₹27,000 crore, offering some of the clearest and most resilient volume-backed guidance in the group.

Adani Power Q2 Results 2026 review Gorakshkar said that Adani Power's Q2 net profit jumped 142% YoY to ₹7,019.32 crore (partly boosted by past-period/one-time revenue adjustments), with sales volumes up 11% and plant load factor (PLF) at 70.1%. This means the company's profit more than doubled, significantly beating street estimates, though ₹2,422 crore was aided by past-period revenue recognition.

Adani Enterprises share price target On what technical chart reflects about Adani Enterprises shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “The Adani Group stock has support placed at ₹2,390 and ₹2,308. On the upside, there is a possibility for the stock to touch ₹2,630 and ₹2,700 respectively."

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Ojha advised existing investors to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹2,390 for an upside target of ₹2700.

On suggestions for fresh investors, Ojha advised them to adopt a buy-on-dips strategy for an upside target of ₹2,700, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹2,308 on a closing basis.

Adani Power share price target Speaking on Adani Power shares, Mahesh M Ojha said, “Adani Power share price is in the ₹175 to ₹200 band. A bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range.”

Ojha said that fresh investors can buy the stock, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹175. On breaking above ₹200, the stock may move closer to ₹215. Adani Power shareholders were also advised to hold the scrip, maintaining the stop-loss at ₹175.

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Adani Ports share price target On the technical outlook of Adani Ports shares, Ojha said, "The Adani Group stock is in the ₹1,760 to ₹1,860 range. A bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range.”

Ojha said that fresh investors can buy the stock, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹1720. On breaking above ₹1760, the stock may move closer to ₹1920. Adani Ports shareholders were also advised to hold the scrip, maintaining the stop-loss at ₹1720.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).