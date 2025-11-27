Best Agrolife share price extends rally, zooms 37% in two days as board to consider stock split, bonus issue

Small-cap stock Best Agrolife surged over 14% on Thursday, November 27, extending its rally after the company, a day ago, announced that its board will consider a proposal for a stock split and bonus share issue. Best Agrolife shares had rallied 20% in the previous trading session following the announcement, taking the two-day wins to over 35%.

Best Agrolife board is slated to meet next Wednesday (December 3) to consider these corporate actions.

"We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Best Agrolife Limited ("the Company") is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, to consider, inter alia, the proposal of sub-division/splitting of the face value of the equity shares of the company and issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the company. The proposals are subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company," Best Agrolife said in an exchange filing shared during market hours on Wednesday.

If approved, it would be the first such action by the company since its listing.

Best Agrolife Q2 Results

Earlier this month, the company announced its quarterly results for the second quarter of the ongoing financial year 2025-26 (FY26), wherein it faced a double-digit decline in profit and revenue.

Revenue slipped 30.8% year-on-year (YoY) to 517 crore in Q2 FY26 from 747 crore in Q2 FY25. Meanwhile, the profit after tax saw a 59% YoY decline to 39 crore from 95 crore. The margins were also impacted with the EBITDA margin facing a sharp 470 bps fall to 15% in Q2.

The company said a combination of erratic rainfall and lower placements impacted its Q2 earnings.

Best Agrolife share price trend

Despite the poor earnings show, Best Agrolife shares have risen 17% in six months, even though the scrip is down 36% in a year.

In trade today, Best Agrolife share price hit a peak of 413, rising 14% above its last closing price of 361.30. The small-cap stock had hit a 52-week high of 670 in December 2024 and a 52-week low of 244.55 in March 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

