The Nifty IT index has fallen sharply this month as AI disruption fears have hit investor confidence, erasing significant market value from tech majors. Broad sell-offs have been linked to developments in AI tools that could automate traditional IT services, triggering volatility across IT and tech-related stocks .

Even as business incorporating AI are increasingly grabbing attention, their stocks haven’t been immune to volatility. Here are three that have fallen significantly from 52-week highs.

#1 Happiest Minds Technologies

The company is an AI-first, customer-centric digital engineering company with an integrated approach that spans chip to cloud. Happiest Minds delivers secure and scalable solutions across product engineering, cybersecurity, analytics and automation platforms.

The stock trading around ₹395.80, down more than 46% from its 52-week high of ₹735.

The company reported revenue of ₹587.60 crore for Q3 FY26 vs ₹530.80 crore a year earlier. Net profit fell to ₹40.30 crore from ₹50.10 crore.

Happiest Minds has 32 generative AI and agentic AI use cases that have moved beyond prototypes. Many of these are growing into full projects with the potential to be replicated across dozens of accounts in multiple verticals.

For instance, Happiest Minds has collaborated with a premium interiors retailer in Australia to develop a genAI-powered sales assistant. This solution facilitates image, text, and voice-enabled product discovery, automates quote generation, and streamlines customer onboarding through natural language interactions.

The company has also partnered with a prominent academic and research institution in Asia to revolutionize their operations with digital and AI-driven initiatives, paving the way for a future-ready campus experience.

Happiest Minds plans to double down its AI investments and build a dedicated team of more than 1,000 people by end of FY27.

#2 Saksoft

Saksoft is an IT services company specialising in digital transformation solutions. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Chennai, it has evolved from a niche financial software player into a broad technology partner for enterprises worldwide.

The company is expanding its long-term outcome-driven digital partnerships, expanding wallet share and building annuity-led revenue streams through AI-enabled engineering platform modernization and managed operations.

The stock is trading around ₹163, down 36% from its 52-week high of ₹254.15.

The company reported revenue of ₹250.80 crore in Q2 FY26 versus ₹226.80 crore a year earlier. Net profit came in at ₹29 crore versus ₹27 crore a year earlier.

Saksoft is making significant progress on AI. In the logistics segment, the company secured a multi-year digital transformation engagement with a leading US-based carrier focused on enterprise modernization, AI adoption and cost optimization. In the commerce vertical, it has partnered with a leading technology distributor to establish a joint AI innovation lab, enabling AI-driven initiatives across sales, IT and finance functions with a clear path from pilot programs to scaled implementation. Saksoft is targeting revenue of $500 million by 2030.

#3 Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is India’s largest IT services, consulting and business solutions company. Over the years, it has shifted from AI pilots to a full-scale, AI-first enterprise strategy. As of early 2026, the company has positioned itself as one of the world's largest AI-led technology services firms, with its AI services generating an annualized revenue of $1.8 billion.

The stock is trading around ₹2,729, down 31% from its 52-week high of ₹3,934.55.

The Q3 quarter saw steady revenue growth and a significant focus on AI, though net profit fell to ₹10,657 crore due to a ₹3,391-crore exceptional charge related to India’s new labour codes, US legal provisions and restructuring.

TCS is investing heavily in AI agents, which can autonomously execute complex workflows in supply chains, accounting, and insurance. Its long-standing cognitive automation platform now features "self-healing" capabilities, reducing IT incidents by predicting and fixing them before they occur. Over a third of its workforce is now trained in advanced AI and GenAI.

Remember to always evaluate a company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuations before making an investment decision.

Happy investing!

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com