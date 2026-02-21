Saksoft is making significant progress on AI. In the logistics segment, the company secured a multi-year digital transformation engagement with a leading US-based carrier focused on enterprise modernization, AI adoption and cost optimization. In the commerce vertical, it has partnered with a leading technology distributor to establish a joint AI innovation lab, enabling AI-driven initiatives across sales, IT and finance functions with a clear path from pilot programs to scaled implementation. Saksoft is targeting revenue of $500 million by 2030.