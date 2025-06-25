Top three auto stocks to buy today, 25 June, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj

From a derivatives standpoint, the options data indicates a shift in sentiment. The total Call Open Interest (OI) has surged to 20.45 crore, significantly outpacing the Put OI of 15.86 crore. This results in a PE-CE OI difference of -4.60 crore and a Put-Call Ratio (PCR) of just 0.78 — both clear signs of a bearish undertone emerging in the options space. Furthermore, the change in OI reinforces this view, with Call OI rising by 3.76 crore while Put OI saw a steep decline of 50.14 lakh, deepening the bearish bias with a PE-CE OI change difference of -4.26 crore.