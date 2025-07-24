Long-term investor? These four beaten-down blue chips may be just right for you.
Equitymaster 5 min read 24 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
Market sentiment is short-lived, while business fundamentals are built over decades. These stocks may not offer huge overnight gains, but can help you create wealth over the long-term.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Even giants stumble sometimes. From information technology to lifestyle, several blue-chip stocks have taken a hit in recent months. But that’s exactly when the smart money becomes interested.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story