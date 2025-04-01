Best cement stocks 2025: Demand revival, pricing trends and growth prospects

The large-scale decline seen in this counter over the past few weeks has led to some particle exits from many portfolio holders. However, the recent pullback towards ₹4,400 region in March 2025 made a higher low. If one were to observe over the last few months, the stock has been making a strong attempt to tread higher. Every pullback in this counter has been received with some demand. The last dip near the value support region, combined with some short covering in the market, resulted in a strong rebound. A V-shaped recovery has once again reinstated the bullish bias in the last few days to breach open the strong resistance zone around ₹4,800, calling for some bullish momentum. One should consider going long at current levels or on dips near ₹4,800 with a stop below ₹4,750 for a rise towards ₹5,500 in the next three months.