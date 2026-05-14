These are the top-performing defence stocks of 2026 so far

The global defence landscape has shifted dramatically in 2026 as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East compel nations across Asia and Europe to rapidly bolster their military preparedness and capabilities.
Missile strikes, border conflicts, drone warfare, and rising security concerns have pushed governments to accelerate defence spending like never before. As a result, defence manufacturing companies have taken centerstage.
India’s defence sector has therefore emerged as one of the best-performing themes of 2026 so far. The government’s continued focus on indigenisation, higher defence allocation, export growth, and the ‘Make in India’ push have created a massive opportunity for domestic defence companies. Many of these companies’ stocks have emerged as top performers in 2026, supported by strong business growth and rising investor interest.