These are the top-performing defence stocks of 2026 so far

The global defence landscape has shifted dramatically in 2026 as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East compel nations across Asia and Europe to rapidly bolster their military preparedness and capabilities.
The global defence landscape has shifted dramatically in 2026 as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East compel nations across Asia and Europe to rapidly bolster their military preparedness and capabilities.
Missile strikes, border conflicts, drone warfare, and rising security concerns have pushed governments to accelerate defence spending like never before. As a result, defence manufacturing companies have taken centerstage.
Missile strikes, border conflicts, drone warfare, and rising security concerns have pushed governments to accelerate defence spending like never before. As a result, defence manufacturing companies have taken centerstage.
India’s defence sector has therefore emerged as one of the best-performing themes of 2026 so far. The government’s continued focus on indigenisation, higher defence allocation, export growth, and the ‘Make in India’ push have created a massive opportunity for domestic defence companies. Many of these companies’ stocks have emerged as top performers in 2026, supported by strong business growth and rising investor interest.
The companies mentioned below have been shortlisted based on key parameters such as: market capitalisation above ₹1,000 crore, debt-to-equity ratio below 1, strong share price performance in 2026, consistent sales and profit growth over the past three years, and zero promoter pledge.
Let’s dive in.
#1 Data Patterns (India)
Data Patterns is a leading defence and aerospace electronics company that designs and manufactures radars, electronic warfare systems, communication equipment, avionics and missile electronics for India’s defence sector.
The stock has surged around 62% so far in 2026, rising from ₹2,623 on 1 January to around ₹4,150 currently.
The rally was backed by a strong Q3 FY26 performance: revenue grew 48% year-on-year to ₹173 crore, while net profit increased 31% year-on-year to ₹58.3 crore, with a healthy Ebitda margin around 45%.
More importantly, the company’s order book touched a record ₹1,868 crore, providing visibility across radars, electronic warfare systems, missile seekers, and advanced defence electronics.
Data Patterns is also transitioning from a subsystem supplier to a full-system provider while expanding its export opportunities, particularly in Europe amid rising global defence spending.
The company is well-positioned due to increasing defence modernisation, localisation under ‘Make in India’, and growing opportunities in advanced defence technologies.
#2 Krishna Defence and Allied Industries
The company supplies critical systems and components to the Indian Navy and Army. Its products include shipbuilding steel sections, special steel alloys, weld consumables, and armoured steel profiles – all developed under the Make in India vision.
The stock has rallied 41.7% so far in 2026, rising from ₹809 on 1 January to ₹1,147 currently.
The move was backed by a-record breaking Q3 FY26 performance. Revenue grew 23.4% year-on-year to ₹63.7 crore, while net profit surged 163.9% year-on-year to ₹10.2 crore – the highest in the company’s history.
Ebitda margin expanded sharply by more than 1,000 bps year-on-year to 22.2%, reflecting not just growth but improving business quality. The company has an order book of ₹142.3 crore.
Beyond the numbers, the company is making bold strategic moves. It recently acquired the technology for India’s largest autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) from CSIR-NIO and has commenced construction in Chennai.
It has also entered a joint venture with Netherlands based VABO composite for fire-resistant naval doors and hatches, currently in final trials with the Indian Navy. With India’s navy targeting 175-200 warships by 2035 and a record defence budget of ₹7.85 trillion in FY27, the order pipeline for a company like Krishna Defence looks compelling.
#3 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
GRSE is a defence shipbuilding company engaged in the construction of warships, frigates, patrol vessels, anti-submarine warfare ships, and other naval platforms for the Indian Navy and coast guard.
The stock has surged 26.3% so far in 2026, rising from ₹2,450 on 1 January to ₹3,094 currently.
It also gained momentum after the company reported strong Q4 FY26 performance, with revenue rising 29% year-on-year and net profit expanding 24% year-on-year.
GRSE reported its best-ever financial performance in FY26, with revenue crossing ₹7,000 crore and net profit reaching ₹748 crore, reflecting strong execution and healthy operational growth.
GRSE has a strong order pipeline. Management expects the order book to strengthen significantly from ₹18,400 crore at present to nearly ₹50,000 crore by the end of FY26, supported by the expected finalisation of the large Next Generation Corvette project.
GRSE is also expanding into commercial shipbuilding and export opportunities. The company is executing export vessel projects for Germany and Bangladesh, while also expanding its manufacturing capacities via brownfield and greenfield facilities West Bengal and Gujarat.
#4 Astra Microwave Products
Astra Microwave Products is a leading defence electronics company engaged in radar systems, electronic warfare, telemetry, space electronics, and advanced RF & microwave solutions for India’s defence and space sectors.
The stock has remained among the best-performing defence counters so far in 2026, supported by healthy order inflows, strong margins, and growing opportunities in defence electronics.
The company delivered its best-ever nine-month performance during FY26. In Q3 FY26, revenue was ₹258 crore while Ebitda grew 7% year-on-year to ₹80 crore, with Ebitda margin expanding to 30.9%.
The company reported a healthy order book of ₹2,226 crore as of December 2025, providing strong revenue visibility across defence, radar electronics, space, and meteorological segments.
Astra Microwave continues to strengthen its position in high-value defence electronics and electronic warfare systems. The company is participating in many indigenous defence programs, and expanding opportunities in radar systems, missile electronics, telemetry, and advanced space applications.
It’s increasingly focused on complex systems and complete solutions, which could support long-term margin expansion and stronger growth visibility.
The company is also seeing export opportunities improve, particularly after rising global defence spending and increasing collaboration with international defence players.
Astra Microwave already exports components and subsystems to countries such as Israel, the US and Singapore while strengthening partnerships with global defence companies.
#5 Zen Technologies
Zen Technologies is a leading defence technology company engaged in combat training simulators, anti-drone system, loitering munitions, combat robotics, and advanced defence training solutions.
The stock has rallied 18.1% so far in 2026, from ₹1,373 on 1 January to ₹1,622 currently.
Q4 FY26 performance was relatively muted due to delays in order execution timing. Revenue declined 45% year-on-year to ₹178 crore, while profit after tax stood at ₹31.5 crore. However, the company maintained a healthy operational Ebitda margin at 28.6%, reflecting the strength of its high-value defence technology portfolio.
Zen Technologies ended FY26 with a strong consolidated order book of ₹1,336 crore, with nearly ₹1,000 crore expected to be executed in FY27, providing healthy revenue visibility for the coming quarters.
The company is expanding into next-generation defence technologies such as AI-enabled anti-drone systems, interceptor drones, combat robotics, smart ammunition, and naval simulation solutions.
Conclusion
The global defence landscape is evolving rapidly amid rising geopolitical tensions, increasing drone warfare, missile attacks, and growing security concerns.
As countries continue to strengthen their military capabilities, defence modernisation and indigenous manufacturing have become major priorities globally.
For India, the government’s strong focus on ’Make in India’, higher defence allocation, border security, and technological self-reliance are creating significant long-term opportunities for domestic defence companies.
Anti-drone systems, electronic warfare, radars, naval platforms, combat robotics, missile systems, and aerospace electronics are seeing rising investments and strong order inflows.
However, investors should note that defence firms typically face long execution cycles, dependence on government spending, regulatory hurdles, and delays in order conversion and project execution.
Happy investing!
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com