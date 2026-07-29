These 5 dividend stocks are money-printing machines

If you’ve been investing in the markets for long, you’d be aware of the concept of dividend investing. Here is the most dangerous number in it: the dividend yield.
It looks simple. Annual dividend divided by share price. A stock paying ₹10 on a ₹100 share yields 10%, and 10% sounds wonderful when a fixed deposit gives you 7%.
But look at that formula again. The yield rises when the dividend rises and when the share price falls.
Which means the highest-yielding stock on any screen is often not the most generous company in the market. It can also be the one whose price has collapsed.
And there is a second trap underneath the first.
A dividend is only real if the company can afford it. Plenty of businesses have kept paying handsome dividends while borrowing to do so, or by selling assets, or by starving the business of the investment it needed.