These 5 dividend stocks are money-printing machines

If you’ve been investing in the markets for long, you’d be aware of the concept of dividend investing. Here is the most dangerous number in it: the dividend yield.
If you’ve been investing in the markets for long, you’d be aware of the concept of dividend investing. Here is the most dangerous number in it: the dividend yield.
It looks simple. Annual dividend divided by share price. A stock paying ₹10 on a ₹100 share yields 10%, and 10% sounds wonderful when a fixed deposit gives you 7%.
It looks simple. Annual dividend divided by share price. A stock paying ₹10 on a ₹100 share yields 10%, and 10% sounds wonderful when a fixed deposit gives you 7%.
But look at that formula again. The yield rises when the dividend rises and when the share price falls.
Which means the highest-yielding stock on any screen is often not the most generous company in the market. It can also be the one whose price has collapsed.
And there is a second trap underneath the first.
A dividend is only real if the company can afford it. Plenty of businesses have kept paying handsome dividends while borrowing to do so, or by selling assets, or by starving the business of the investment it needed.
So, a genuine money-printing machine is not a stock with abig yield. It’s a business that throws off so much cash, so reliably, that paying shareholders generously costs it nothing it actually needed.
We ran a rigorous test on Indian stocks and screened for companies that can be considered money-printing machines. Only five made the cut.
How these dividend stocks were screened
We started with the high-dividend-yield universe on Indian exchanges and applied five filters, each designed to separate real cash generation from an accounting illusion.
Dividend yield above 4%. A sustainable payout ratio. Strong return on equity. Low debt. Real cash conversion and a long history. Several famous high-yield names failed this test.
We excluded Hindustan Zinc, despite a near-6% yield, because its dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade and its promoter has been reducing its stake.
Vedanta, perennially at the top of yield tables, carries the debt profile that makes those payouts questionable rather than a certainty.
But five names came through.
#1 Coal India
Coal India is the closest thing Indian markets have to a literal money-printing machine. The company is the world's largest coal producer and a state-owned near-monopoly, supplying the vast majority of India's coal to a power sector that cannot function without it. That is an unusually protected position.
On the dividend test, it passes on every measure. The yield is 6.21%. The payout ratio is 47.1%, with a three-year average of 45.08%, meaning it distributes less than half its earnings and retains the rest. Three-year return on equity is 38.2%.
But the balance sheet is the real story. Coal India's net debt is negative to the tune of roughly ₹38,753 crore. It does not owe money; it is sitting on a mountain of it.
Its debt-to-equity ratio is 0.08 and interest coverage runs above 44 times.
In other words, this company could stop earning entirely and still pay dividends for years out of cash already in the bank.
Coal India's profits declined from about ₹37,400 crore in FY24 to ₹3,530 crore in FY25 and roughly ₹3,030 crore on a trailing basis.
Coal prices have softened, and there is a longer-term question about how a coal monopoly fares in a decarbonising world. The dividend is exceptionally well covered today. The question is what the earnings base looks like in ten years.
#2 ITC
ITC has been quietly funding Indian shareholders' dividend income for decades.
The engine is cigarettes. It is an uncomfortable business to own for some investors, but financially it is close to ideal for dividends: an oligopoly, addictive demand, pricing power, minimal capital requirements, and enormous cash generation.
That cash then subsidises the FMCG, hotels, paper, and agri businesses.
Its metrics look strong. A yield of 5.12%, a 3-year return on equity of 35.2%, a payout ratio of 74.5%, and a balance sheet with essentially no debt.
ITC paid a total dividend of ₹14.5 per share in FY26 and has an unbroken record stretching back decades, through recessions, tax shocks, and regulatory pressure.
But the honest caveat is growth. ITC has delivered sales growth of only about 9.87% over five years, and the cigarette business faces permanent regulatory and taxation risk.
Note also that FY26 headline profit fell sharply year-on-year, but that reflects a one-time exceptional gain in the previous year from the hotels demerger.
#3 Castrol India
Castrol India pays out more than it earns. Its dividend payout ratio was 139% in one recent year and 138% the next and currently sits around 121%.
Anything above 80% is typically a red flag, and anything above 100% suggests a company is borrowing or drawing down reserves to keep shareholders happy. Except that is not what is happening here, and the cash flow statement proves it.
Castrol is a lubricants business, selling engine oils and industrial fluids. It’s remarkably asset-light.
Its return on capital employed of 60.3%. Return on equity of 45.9%, with a ten-year average of 51%.
Its cash from operations stand at 107% of operating profit in the most recent year, and consistently between 97% and 139% for a decade, meaning profits convert fully into actual cash.
Free cash flow in the latest year was ₹996 crore against a net profit of ₹959 crore. It generates more cash than profit because depreciation charges exceed what it needs to maintain the business. It also has negative working capital, at minus 13 days. This means customers effectively fund its operations.
A payout above 100% of profit is therefore not a warning. It is a company with no need to reinvest returning cash it genuinely cannot use.
Financially, profit growth for Castrol has been slow, roughly 4% compounded over ten years, and the long-term question of what happens to engine oil demand in an electric vehicle world is not trivial, although the company has been moving into EV fluids and even data center cooling.
#4 REC Ltd
REC is a maharatna public sector enterprise under the ministry of power, financing projects across the power sector value chain. Its borrowers are largely government-backed entities, which is why its asset quality has held up.
The dividend record is what stands out. REC has paid dividends since 2008 and grown them at roughly 23% a year over five years.
In FY26, it paid ₹8.55 per share across five separate tranches, four interims and a final, giving a yield near 5%.
Crucially, the payout ratio is only 29.9%. REC distributes less than a third of its profits, which means the dividend could survive a substantial fall in earnings without being touched.
Return on equity is around 20%, comfortably above the roughly 14% peer average, and the stock trades at close to book value.
Being a lender, the usual debt test does not apply in the same way, since borrowing is the business model. The relevant test is asset quality, and net credit-impaired assets have improved materially in recent years.
Its fourth-quarter FY26 profit fell about 21% year-on-year due to higher provisioning, and net interest margins have compressed for consecutive quarters.
Foreign institutional holding has also dropped from 21.73% to 16.46% over four quarters.
There is also a proposed PFC-REC merger which could change capital allocation and payout policy.
As a public sector undertaking, government fiscal priorities can influence dividend decisions.
#5 Infosys
For most of its listed life, Infosys was a growth stock. Nobody bought it for income. Today it yields 4.71%, which is roughly what you would have expected from a utility a decade ago.
Part of that is generosity: the company has committed to returning a large share of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.
Part of it, honestly, is that the share price has come down as the market worries about what artificial intelligence does to a business model built on billing for human hours.
Its underlying quality is not in question. Three-year return on equity is 30.8%, the payout ratio is 68.5%, the balance sheet is debt-free with a large net cash position, and working capital requirements have actually improved, falling from 42 days to 32.7 days.
This business converts profit into cash efficiently and has no competing demand for that cash.
Among its peers, Infosys strikes the best balance. HCL Technologies yields slightly less with a payout ratio above 90%, and TCS has been distributing above 80% of earnings while its stock has fallen sharply. Infosys pays generously while retaining nearly a third of profits.
The risk with Infosys is structural. If AI genuinely compresses the economics of IT services, today's cash flows may not be tomorrow's.
The dividend is safe on current numbers. Whether the earnings that fund it are safe over a decade is the open question, and it is the reason the yield is this high in the first place.
Top Dividend Stocks
Here’s a summary of the above five
Conclusion
Notice what these businesses have in common, because it is not the sector and it is not the yield.
Each one occupies a position that lets it generate cash without having to spend heavily to defend it. A coal monopoly. A cigarette oligopoly. An asset-light lubricants brand. A government-backed lender with a conservative payout. A debt-free software firm with no factories to build.
That is the actual definition of a money-printing machine.
Their caveats also deserve as much attention. Every one of these companies faces a genuine long-term question, and we have named each of them.
There is a reason all five yield above 4% when the market average is closer to 1-2%. That yield is partly generosity and partly the market's discount for these risks.
It is also worth remembering that dividends are taxed at your slab rate in India, which materially reduces what a headline yield actually delivers to a high-income investor.
And a high-yield portfolio built entirely from PSUs and mature businesses will lag badly in a growth-led bull market.
Used properly, though, these are the stocks that pay you to wait. They generate cash whether or not the market cooperates, and that cash arrives in your account regardless of what the share price does in any given quarter.
Evaluate each company's business quality, financial performance, management execution, corporate governance, and valuation as key factors before drawing any investment conclusions.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com