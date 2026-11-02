Best EV stock to buy: Ather Energy vs Ola Electric Mobility; which is better profit-making deal? Investors guide, target

Ather Energy vs Ola Electric Mobility shares | Stocks to buy: Following a strong bounce back in the broader Indian stock market, shares of Ather Energy and Ola Electric Mobility witnessed buying since early morning session. Ahead of the market close, Ather Energy shares are trading around 1.50% higher, while Ola Electric Mobility's share price is up over 5%.
According to stock market experts, one should not be moved by the strong rally in these EV stocks, as long-term investors are looking for a value pick, and EV is one of the long-term themes investors are crazy about. They advised long-term investors to assess the balance sheets and profitability of the companies, as well as their re-rating potential. They said that an EB stock must fulfil this parameter to qualify as a long-term EV stock.
Comparing the fundamentals of Ather Energy and Ola Electric Mobility shares, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “The structural dynamics of India’s Electric Vehicle (EV) race completely inverted during the July–September 2026 quarter. While Ather Energy achieved its holy grail of turning a net profit, Ola Electric continues to struggle under massive demand contraction, significant customer service bottlenecks, and lingering cash burn.” Hence, Ather Energy scores higher than Ola Electric Mobility shares on the profitability front.
Seema went on to add that as Ather Energy has turned into a profitable company, it is a stronger candidate for re-rating than Ola Electric Mobility shares. So, on both fronts, Ather Energy is a strong candidate for a long-term portfolio stock pick in the EV segment.
Analysing the technical chart of Ather Energy shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Ather Energy shares have strong support placed at ₹1,680. It is facing resistance at ₹1,820. On breaking above this resistance, it may go up to ₹1,880 levels.”
Ojha said that existing Ather Energy shareholders should hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹1,680 for the upside target of ₹1,880. He said that fresh investors can also buy Ather Energy shares, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹1,680.
The KC Securities expert said that Ola Electric shares have strong support at ₹30.80. The stock is facing resistance at ₹38. On breaking above this resistance, Ola Electric shares may go up to ₹45. He advised fresh investors and existing shareholders to hold the position, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹30.80 for the upside target of ₹45.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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