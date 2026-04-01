Three beaten-down fertilizer stocks to watch amid the Iran conflict

Fertilizers are vital to India’s economy as they underpin the agricultural sector, which financially supports nearly half the population. Companies from the sector ensure food security by providing essential nutrients for crop yields.
Fertilizers are vital to India’s economy as they underpin the agricultural sector, which financially supports nearly half the population. Companies from the sector ensure food security by providing essential nutrients for crop yields.
Fertilizer stocks are currently in the spotlight because the escalating West Asia conflict has triggered a massive supply shock, driving global prices to three-year highs and forcing a strategic shift in India's domestic production.
Fertilizer stocks are currently in the spotlight because the escalating West Asia conflict has triggered a massive supply shock, driving global prices to three-year highs and forcing a strategic shift in India's domestic production.
Here are three beaten-down stocks from the fertilizer space that investors can watch. Please note this is not a stock recommendation.
#1 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals is a joint sector enterprise promoted by the Government of Gujarat and the Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals. The company specialises in fertilizers, chemicals, petrochemicals, formic acid, acetic acid, methanol etc.
The stock has dropped to around ₹386.75, down nearly 33% from its 52-week high of ₹573.75, and now trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 9.2 and price-to-book of 0.7. The drop is largely due to general market conditions, since the company has been performing well.
In Q3 FY26, Gujarat Narmada Valley reported net sales of ₹1,996 crore vs ₹1,899 crore year-on-year. Net profit was slightly lower at ₹150 crore vs ₹158 crore a year earlier.
Looking ahead, the board has cleared the long-awaited ammonium nitrate II project.
The company is also considering investing more in bisphenol A and polyol, which are building blocks of propylene and ethylene. The project will involve merchant sales of captive products apart from the sale of the final products on the market.
Future prospects of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals are currently shaped by a major strategic pivot from traditional fertilizers toward high-margin industrial chemicals, although this has been tempered by immediate geopolitical headwinds in West Asia.
#2 Rama Phosphates
Rama Phosphates is a leading manufacturer of phosphatic fertilizers in India, specialising in single super phosphate (SSP). The company has diversified manufacturing divisions, including fertilizers, chemicals, and soya edible oil.
The stock has dropped to around ₹111, nearly 48% down from its 52-week high of ₹216, despite the sharply improved profitability numbers for Q3 F26. The stock trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 7.4 and a price-to-book of just 1.3.
Looking ahead, the first phase of the company’s SSP project with a capacity of 216,000 MT is set to begin trial production in Q4 FY26. The second phase of the project will include the establishment of a sulphuric acid plant with a proposed capacity of 90,000 MT. Construction is tentatively expected to begin in the last week of April and conclude by March 2027.
Rama Phosphates benefits from rising fertilizer demand, capacity expansion (Dhule project), and diversification into chemicals. A strong balance sheet and improving profitability support growth.
#3 Chambal Fertilisers
The company is a leading provider of urea and a range of other agricultural inputs, including di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), muriate of potash (MOP), single super phosphate (SSP), pesticides and seeds. These products are predominantly marketed under the Uttam brand.
The stock dropped to around ₹416, down 44% from its 52-week-high of ₹742.05. One of the reasons could be that Chambal is a urea manufacturer and thus depends heavily on natural gas.
In Q3 FY26, revenue came in at ₹5,898.3 crore versus ₹4,918.10 crore a year earlier. Net profit rose sharply to ₹564.50 crore from ₹504.5 crore a year earlier.
Looking ahead, the company is increasingly focusing on technologies that improve farm yield and soil health, and provide better product outcomes. Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals benefits from strong urea demand, policy support, and stable subsidy framework, aiding earnings visibility.
Conclusion
Fertilizer stocks are seeing a near-term tailwind from the West Asia crisis, as supply disruptions and logistics bottlenecks (especially around the Strait of Hormuz) have pushed global prices sharply higher and tightened availability.
Higher prices help fertilizer companies, but input cost inflation, subsidy controls, and supply risks limit the upside. Over the long term, prices are likely to normalise once the war subsides. However, structural demand remains strong due to global food security needs, rising population, and limited arable land. The sector’s outlook will depend on government subsidies, gas prices, and import dependence, making it cyclical but strategically important.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com