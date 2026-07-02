Top five defence stocks to watch out for the next decade

For seventy years, India bought its wars from somebody else. The fighter jets came from Russia, the howitzers from Sweden, and the rifles from anyone willing to ship.
We were the world's largest arms importer for the better part of a decade—a strange and uncomfortable distinction for a country that builds rockets to the moon on a shoestring.
That part of India's journey is now over. And the speed at which it became out of date is the entire investment case.
India's defence production crossed ₹1.78 trillion in FY26, more than double what it was five years ago.
Meanwhile, exports have gone from a rounding error of ₹686 crore a decade ago to north of ₹23,000 crore, with New Delhi openly targeting ₹50,000 crore by FY29.