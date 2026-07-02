Top five defence stocks to watch out for the next decade

For seventy years, India bought its wars from somebody else. The fighter jets came from Russia, the howitzers from Sweden, and the rifles from anyone willing to ship.
For seventy years, India bought its wars from somebody else. The fighter jets came from Russia, the howitzers from Sweden, and the rifles from anyone willing to ship.
We were the world's largest arms importer for the better part of a decade—a strange and uncomfortable distinction for a country that builds rockets to the moon on a shoestring.
We were the world's largest arms importer for the better part of a decade—a strange and uncomfortable distinction for a country that builds rockets to the moon on a shoestring.
That part of India's journey is now over. And the speed at which it became out of date is the entire investment case.
India's defence production crossed ₹1.78 trillion in FY26, more than double what it was five years ago.
Meanwhile, exports have gone from a rounding error of ₹686 crore a decade ago to north of ₹23,000 crore, with New Delhi openly targeting ₹50,000 crore by FY29.
BrahMos is flying to the Philippines. Akash systems are being fitted out for buyers across Southeast Asia and the Gulf. The Tejas, a jet the world spent years writing obituaries for, now has a foreign order sheet.
Now this is where it gets interesting. When a defence company stops being a captive supplier to one customer (the Indian government) and starts winning contracts in a global market where margins are fatter and demand is structural, the entire quality of its earnings changes.
That is the transition under way right now for some Indian companies. If you get your hands on the right pick, the potential could be massive.
In today’s article, we will look at five such defence companies with massive calibre.
Please note that we have selected these companies from the vast list of 28 names.
These five companies have reported growing sales and profits every year for the past three years; they have return ratios exceeding 20%, their debt-to-equity ratios are below 1x, and they also pay dividends.
Let’s get started.
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL is a Navratna public sector undertaking that manufactures aerospace and defence electronics systems for India's military and strategic programmes.
The company is a leader in electronics defence. Its product portfolio includes Radars, Missile Systems, Defence Communication, Electronic Warfare and Avionics.
In the non-defence sector, BEL serves the civilian market, including the space and cybersecurity sectors.
The defence sector is BEL's core business, consistently accounting for 90-92% of revenue. The non-defence segment currently accounts for 8-10% of revenue.
At present, the company has a robust order book exceeding ₹70,000 crore.
This provides healthy revenue visibility for the company based on its FY26 revenue of ₹27,480 crore.
Over the past three years, BEL has grown its sales and net profit at a CAGR of 16% and 31%, respectively.
During the same period, its RoE and RoCE have averaged 24% and 32%.
The company has zero debt on its books, and it also pays dividends.
Going forward, its management anticipates executing the majority of the current order book over the next 2-3 years.
On top of this, BEL is expecting an order inflow of more than ₹55,000 crore in FY27, up from ₹30,000 crore in FY26.
Moreover, BEL is aggressively pursuing the government data centre business. It expects to secure large orders worth ₹2,000-10,000 crore in this segment, with the initial phase contributing ₹1,000-5,000 crore.
That being said, execution delays and slower-than-expected order inflows could halt its growth trajectory.
For FY27, management expects the defence-to-non-defence ratio to remain at about 90:10. BEL aims to steadily increase the non-defence share of its revenue to 15-20%.
Currently, exports account for about 4-5% of total turnover. The company intends to grow the export segment to over 10% of its turnover five years.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd
The company is a central public sector enterprise (CPSE), with majority ownership (74.5% holding) of GoI under the administrative control of the ministry of defence (MoD).
It is strategically important to the MoD for strengthening its defence capabilities.
Over the years, Garden Reach has built more than 800 platforms, which include 118 warships for the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Government of Mauritius, and the Government of Seychelles.
It has delivered warships comprising frigates, anti-submarine warfare corvettes, missile corvettes, fleet tanker, landing ship tank (large), landing craft utility, offshore patrol vessel, fast patrol vessels, inshore patrol vessel, and water jet fast attack crafts, among others.
In short, Garden Reach has a proven track record of over seven decades, and it has established its presence in the shipbuilding industry.
Apart from shipbuilding, the company has a presence in ship repair and engineering, which currently form a small percentage of overall revenue.
Coming to its financials, the company’s sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 43% and 41%, respectively, over the past three years.
Its RoE and RoCE have averaged 21% and 29% during the same period.
The company has zero debt on its books, and its dividend payout ratio stands at 30%.
Going forward, the company has a strong order pipeline. It has been nominated to build stealth frigates, the P-17 Alpha (a type of warship), which accounts for 38% of its current order book.
The company's current shipbuilding capacity of 28 platforms is expected to increase to 32 platforms by the end of the calendar year through ongoing modernisation projects at its existing facilities.
Beyond this, it plans to expand through two brownfield shipbuilding facilities in West Bengal and two greenfield facilities, one each in West Bengal and Gujarat.
The expansion is aimed at capturing opportunities arising from India's growing shipbuilding ambitions, supported by the government's ₹69,730 crore maritime revitalisation package and increasing demand for commercial and defence vessels.
Additionally, the company is exploring export opportunities, having signed a memorandum of intent with a European client for multi-purpose vessels.
All this is expected to keep the company in focus for the near future.
Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd
The company supplies critical systems and components to the Indian Navy and Army.
Its products include shipbuilding steel sections, special steel alloys, weld consumables, and armoured steel profiles—all developed under India's Make in India vision.
Its manufacturing facilities are at Kalol and Halol in Gujarat.
The company’s promoters have over three decades of experience in the defence and dairy industries. This has given them an understanding of the market dynamics and enabled them to establish relationships with suppliers and key customers.
Some of its customers include Hindustan Shipyard, Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders, MoD, Cochin Shipyard and Armoured Vehicles Nigam.
Backed by new product launches and a track record of timely and efficient execution of orders, the company's revenue has increased to ₹200 crore in FY25 from ₹630 million in FY23.
Furthermore, the company has orders exceeding ₹250 crore to be executed over the next 12 to 18-month period across varied products and counterparties.
This provides near-term revenue visibility and, along with the continued flow of incremental orders, should enable the company to further scale up its operations.
The company's net profit has grown at a CAGR of 93% over the past three years.
Its RoE and RoCE have averaged 16% and 22% during the same period.
The company has negligible debt on its books, and it also pays dividends.
Going forward, the company aims to grow at 30-40% over the next few years. This confidence comes from the platforms it is already part of rather than from near-term order announcements.
It has also entered a joint venture with the Netherlands-based VABO composite for fire-resistant naval doors and hatches, currently in final trials with the Indian Navy.
With India's navy targeting 175-200 warships by 2035 and a record defence budget of ₹7.85 trillion in FY27, the order pipeline for a company like Krishna Defence looks compelling.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
Known as the “ship and submarine builders to the nation”, MDL is one of India's leading defence shipyards operating under the MoD.
The company holds Navratna status and is the first among government-owned shipyards and the third among defence PSUs in India to receive this recognition.
MDL has established a strong legacy in naval shipbuilding, with the distinction of being India's only shipyard to have built both destroyers and conventional submarines.
Over the years, the company has constructed a wide range of advanced naval platforms, including stealth frigates, corvettes, missile boats, offshore patrol vessels, and floating border outposts.
Since 1960, MDL has delivered a total of 806 vessels, including 31 warships and eight submarines, highlighting its crucial role in strengthening India's maritime defence capabilities.
Coming to its financials, its sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 26% and 59%, respectively, over the past three years.
Its RoE and RoCE have averaged 27% and 36% during the same time.
The company has zero debt on its books, and its dividend payout ratio exceeds 30%.
As of March 2026, MDL's order book stood at ₹20,530 crore, providing strong revenue visibility.
The company continues to execute major defence programmes, including P17A stealth frigates, Indian Coast Guard vessels, submarine refits, AIP systems, and offshore engineering projects.
Going forward, MDL is expected to strengthen its order pipeline with the upcoming Project-75 (India) submarine program.
Solar Industries India Ltd
Solar Industries is among the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of industrial explosives, initiating systems, and military ammunition.
The company is now expanding its footprint into the aerospace and space sectors.
It manufactures rockets, missiles, drones, loitering munitions, and counter-drone systems. It recently developed non-nuclear explosives (SEBEX-2, SITBEX-1, and SIMEX-4).
The company has recently expanded into medium and high-calibre ammunition, including indigenous 30mm and 23mm shells, 155mm shells, hand grenades, mines, and warheads. It manufactures and supplies solid-propellant boosters for the BrahMos missiles.
The defence sector is a major growth engine for the company. In FY26, defence accounted for 24% of revenue, up from 18% in FY25. The rising contribution reflects the expansion of the defence segment within the overall business mix.
Coming to its financials, Solar Industries' sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 24% and 41%, respectively, over the past three years.
Its RoE and RoCE have averaged 29% and 37% during the same period.
The company has negligible debt on its books, and it also pays dividends.
The company is currently executing a ten-year Pinaka rocket contract. Deliveries for these rocket systems were scheduled to begin in Q4FY26.
This order ensures a continuous supply every year and is expected to be a key catalyst for the growth of Solar's defence revenue. To further broaden the opportunity, Solar is conducting R&D to introduce new variants of the Pinaka rockets.
Another major strategic focus for Solar is the rapidly evolving drone and UAV warfare space. The company has delivered 480 units of Nagastra-1. It's now developing its second and third variants.
Future development is focused on high-tech warfare. This includes proximity fuses, high-performance Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Unmanned Aerial Systems, and Counter-UAS to neutralize drone swarms.
To support long-term manufacturing requirements, Solar is expanding its domestic capacity. The company signed an MoU with the Government of Maharashtra to establish a Mega Defence and Aerospace project in Nagpur. This involves a proposed investment of ₹12,700 crore over the next 10 years.
The management aims to raise revenue at a CAGR of over 20% over the next 3-5 years.
Conclusion
Here is the uncomfortable truth that runs underneath every name on this list: India's defence story is real, structural, and decade-long, and the market knows it.
You are not buying a secret. The companies discussed above are all priced for a future that has to actually show up.
So the question that matters is not whether India becomes a defence export power. The budgets, the indigenisation mandates, the geopolitics on two borders, and a world rearming after a decade of complacency, those tailwinds are not in doubt.
The question is execution. Order books are promises only, and go up to an extent, and deliveries are the actual proof.
The companies on this list will be judged over the next ten years not by the contracts they announce, but by the contracts they ship - on time, at margin, and increasingly to customers who pay in dollars rather than rupees.
Investors should evaluate factors such as order execution, financial performance, valuations, corporate governance, and overall business fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com