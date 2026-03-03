Information technology services has been among the most talked-about sectors in the Indian market over the past few days, driven by sharp swings in sentiment and price action.
Sentiment around Indian IT stocks may be improving. Here are the best ones to watch.
SummaryInvestor sentiment seems to have improved since Anthropic announced plans to build partnerships around its Claude AI chatbot, easing concerns that AI tools could replace existing business models rather than work alongside them.
