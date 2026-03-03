Sentiment around Indian IT stocks may be improving. Here are the best ones to watch.

#2 Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, with a strong focus on delivering AI, cloud, and other digital solutions across industry verticals in more than 59 countries. It enables companies with an AI-first foundation while scaling enterprise AI, cloud, and digital technologies to deliver better performance and customer experience. Infosys pioneered the global delivery model and was the first Indian IT company to be listed on the Nasdaq, marking a key milestone in India’s IT services industry.