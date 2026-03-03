Sentiment around Indian IT stocks may be improving. Here are the best ones to watch.

On Tuesday the Nifty IT Index slipped nearly 4% to its lowest in about 10 months, highlighting the extent of the pressure on technology stocks. However, the trend seemed to reverse on 25 February, when Indian IT stocks staged a strong rebound. The Nifty IT index gained over 2%, after an overnight rally in global tech stocks, as Wall Street benchmarks advanced following weeks of volatility sparked by fears around artificial intelligence-led disruption.