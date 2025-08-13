Best stocks to buy today, 13 August, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

Mid- and small-cap stocks have been subjected to some harsh treatment, and the reaction to the market response has been quite discouraging. However, certain quality stocks continue to be in demand. The key is to find out which names are showing some promise and use the market conditions to invest in them with a short-term focus.

Here are three mid-cap stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for today:

ZOTA: Buy CMP and dips to ₹1,275 | Stop ₹1,250 | Target ₹1,470-1,510

MUNJALSHOW: Buy CMP and dips to ₹125 | Stop ₹122 | Target ₹145-152

TRIVENI: Buy at CMP | Stop ₹339 | Target ₹375-390

Sentiment cracks...

After weeks of sharp declines, mid-cap and small-cap indices in India continue to feel the heat this August. The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 have dropped 3.83% and 5.61%, respectively, in July alone, with the small-cap index losing 8.5% over the last three weeks—a clear sign of market stress, not a turnaround. Persistent global uncertainties and selling pressure have kept investor sentiment subdued, with the breadth of the market remaining weak and most stocks closing near their weekly lows.

Yet, amid this falling tide, a striking dynamic has emerged: mutual fund inflows into mid- and small-cap funds have hit record highs. July saw ₹5,182 crore poured into mid-cap funds—a 38% surge from June—and ₹6,484 crore into small-cap funds, up 61% month-over-month. Domestic investors continue buying aggressively, viewing recent corrections as opportunities for the long run despite stretched valuations and warnings of higher correction risk from experts.

This surge in inflows suggests that beneath the surface of index declines, India's broader market is quietly shifting, marked not by momentum but by a contrarian hope that current weakness may pave the way for future gains. For now, though, caution prevails: market watchers recommend staggered SIPs and disciplined allocations rather than chasing every rebound. The question remains whether this is the start of a genuine revival or just a temporary mirage amid ongoing volatility, as investors adjust strategies to navigate what could be a prolonged rough patch for the country's mid- and small-cap space.

However, certain stocks are showing some resilience and could be considered as an opportunity to target for some rebound in the coming trading sessions. Hence, I have recommended them for a bullish outlook.

Three mid-cap stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Zota Health Care Ltd (CMP ₹1,332.50)

Why it’s recommended: Zota Health Care's stock has surged recently, reaching an all-time high of ₹1,305. The strong performance of the prices have risen above the consolidation that had been going dipped into the cloud support and formed a rounding pattern. The long body bullish candle seen on Tuesday signals a positive outlook for the prices. This has led to an improvement in the sentiment. With prices holding firm, we can consider going long.

Key metrics: P/E: 312.29 | 52-week high: ₹1,305 | Volume: 499.04K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,130 | Resistance at ₹1,500.

Risk factors: Reliant on external manufacturers, competitive landscape, and regulatory compliance.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹1,200.

Target price: ₹1,350-1,400 in two months.

Stop loss: ₹1,180.

Munjal Showa Ltd (CMP ₹134.29)

Why it’s recommended: Munjal Showa Ltd is a company specializing in the manufacturing of shock absorbers and struts for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The stock has been witnessing demand at every reaction to the trendline support, and the strong showing seen on Tuesday augurs well for the prices. Consider this an opportunity to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 21.39 | 52-week high: ₹192.35 | Volume: 75.61K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹115 | Resistance at ₹170.

Risk factors: Global economic slowdown, trade tensions, and high dependence on one customer.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹125.

Target price: ₹145-152 in two months.

Stop loss: ₹122.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (CMP ₹340.15)

Why it’s recommended: The counter has undergone some sharp declines, and the fall seen in the last few days has been seen receding, giving rise to a potential rebound. The momentum indicator clearly shows a divergence that can help the revival as trends are attempting to move higher. With steady volumes building up within the bands one can look for an encouraging upmove in the coming days.

Key metrics: P/E: 34.13 | 52-week high: ₹536 | Volume: 196.05K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹310 | Resistance at ₹425.

Risk factors: Government policy changes affecting sugar and ethanol pricing, climatic factors impacting sugar production.

Buy at: CMP

Target price: ₹375-390 in 2 months.

Stop loss: ₹339.

Overall, midcap and small-cap stocks still hold appeal for those chasing returns above traditional large-cap equities. Yet their propensity for swift price movements calls for a robust game plan, disciplined execution, and comprehensive due diligence. As themes in emerging markets shift—propelled by economic growth and technological breakthroughs—savvy investors who carefully weigh these growth prospects against their accompanying risks are well-positioned to reap meaningful gains over the long haul.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.