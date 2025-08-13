Best stocks to buy today, 13 August, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

This surge in inflows suggests that beneath the surface of index declines, India's broader market is quietly shifting, marked not by momentum but by a contrarian hope that current weakness may pave the way for future gains. For now, though, caution prevails: market watchers recommend staggered SIPs and disciplined allocations rather than chasing every rebound. The question remains whether this is the start of a genuine revival or just a temporary mirage amid ongoing volatility, as investors adjust strategies to navigate what could be a prolonged rough patch for the country's mid- and small-cap space.