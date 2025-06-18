Mid-cap and small-cap segments represent dynamic and critical components of the equity market, offering both enticing growth opportunities and distinct risks. These segments typically include companies that, while not as well-established as large-cap firms, have significant expansion potential. The last few months have been quite challenging, and we will need to mix our approach with the objective of generating some returns.

Here are three stocks to trade, as recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman:

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd

Buy CMP and dips to ₹1780 | Stop ₹1,760 | Target ₹1,975-2,050

Somany Ceramics Ltd

Buy CMP and dips to ₹550 | Stop ₹535 | Target ₹640-655

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

Buy above ₹261 and dips to ₹248 | Stop ₹243 | Target ₹279-288

Sentiment dispositive, but yet to fire

Mid-cap stocks are firmly back in favour after a shaky start to 2025, with analysts expecting the rally to sustain, provided domestic earnings, liquidity conditions, and global cues continue to align. With inflation softening, foreign flows reviving, and valuations turning favourable after a steep correction, the mid-cap space may have enough steam in the engine to gain further.

View Full Image Mid-cap stocks are firmly back in favour.

Also Read: Why foreign investors are dialling into telecom stocks

Three stocks to trade today:

IKS (Cmp ₹1,855.70)

Why it’s recommended: A strong set of Q4 numbers reported ensured that the trends are able to recover. The company also secured strong platform-led client wins in the recent quarter, including full-platform commitments. The long body bullish candle seen on Monday augurs well for the prices. This has led to an improvement in the sentiment. With prices holding firm we can consider going long.

Key metrics: P/E: 95.10 | 52-week high: ₹2,190 | Volume: 1.66M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,450, resistance at ₹2,150.

Risk factors: Market volatility, cyberattacks, and regulatory headwinds.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹1,780

Target price: ₹1,975-2,050 in 1 month

Stop loss: ₹1,760

SOMANYCERA (Cmp 591.55)

Why it’s recommended: SOMANYCERA's move over the last few days shows that after some muted Q4 numbers, a considerable jump indicates that the trends after being under pressure are now recovering. However, with the nature of the prices seen in the last few days, we can comprehend that the newsflow has already been priced in. The volatile moves seen in the last 3 months are now seen giving up, indicating a possibility of some upward bounce as a rounding pattern is seen forming with volumes. Can look to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 28.31 | 52-week high: ₹872.60 | Volume: 164.02K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹477, resistance at ₹685

Risk factors: Geopolitical uncertainties, market trends

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹542

Target price: ₹640-655 in 1 month

Stop loss: ₹535

Also Read: Five undervalued power stocks worth adding to your watchlist

SSWL (Cmp 258.15)

Why it’s recommended: The counter has been steadily moving higher, forming higher highs and higher lows, holding the TS & KS Bands for the past few days. After a brief decline, the stock managed to gather support within the bands to produce a turnaround. After the recent test of the TS & KS Bands, a strong closing on Friday, we can look at some positive vibes to emerge.

Key metrics: P/E: 19.29 | 52-week high: ₹256.99 | Volume: 1.51M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹225, resistance at ₹295.

Risk factors: Fluctuating demand from domestic tractor segment, which is experiencing pressure due to various factors.

Buy at: above ₹261 and dips to ₹248

Target price: ₹279-288 in 1 month

Stop loss: ₹243

In summary, mid-caps and small-caps continue to be attractive for investors seeking higher returns beyond conventional large-cap stocks. However, the potential for rapid price swings requires a well-thought-out strategy, discipline in execution, and rigorous research. As emerging market narratives evolve—driven by economic expansion and technological innovation—astute investors who manage to balance these opportunities against the inherent risks stand to benefit significantly in the long run.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.