SOMANYCERA (Cmp 591.55)

Why it’s recommended: SOMANYCERA's move over the last few days shows that after some muted Q4 numbers, a considerable jump indicates that the trends after being under pressure are now recovering. However, with the nature of the prices seen in the last few days, we can comprehend that the newsflow has already been priced in. The volatile moves seen in the last 3 months are now seen giving up, indicating a possibility of some upward bounce as a rounding pattern is seen forming with volumes. Can look to go long.