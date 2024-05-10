Markets
Best midcap IT stock: Tata Elxsi vs KPIT Technologies
Equitymaster 7 min read 10 May 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Summary
- We compare the top players in the space, Tata Elxsi and KPIT Technologies, on key metrics like growth and profitability.
With the swift rise of digital transformation, the engineering research and development (ER&D) industry continues to thrive as companies embrace digital trends.
