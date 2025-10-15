This little-known score identifies 3 mid-cap stocks poised for growth

As you move down the market-cap ladder—from large-caps to small-caps and micro-caps—both risk and potential returns naturally rise. But what if you want a middle path: growth without excessive risk? Mid-cap stocks often strike that balance, offering a mix of stability and upside potential.
The challenge is finding the right mid-caps in a crowded market. One tool that can help investors separate the wheat from the chaff is the Piotroski Score.
What is the Piotroski Score?
Created by Professor Joseph Piotroski, this score provides a simple yet effective way to gauge a company’s financial health. It evaluates nine factors to see if a company is improving or facing trouble:
Profitability: Is the company earning strong returns?
Cash Flow: Does it generate sufficient operational cash?
Debt Management: Is long-term debt being reduced?
Liquidity: Are short-term assets growing relative to liabilities?
Equity Issuance: Has the company avoided diluting shareholders?
Operational Efficiency: Are margins and asset use improving?
Keeping this in mind, here are three mid-cap stocks with high Piotroski Scores that deserve a spot on your watchlist.
National Aluminium Co
National Aluminium Co. (Nalco), a Schedule A Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines with a 51.28% stake, operates across mining, metals, and power, running India’s largest integrated bauxite-alumina-aluminium-power complex. The company has earned a Piotroski Score of 9, reflecting robust financial health.
Over the past five years, Nalco has delivered impressive growth. Its revenue nearly doubled from ₹89,558 million in FY21 to ₹167,876 million in FY25, representing a CAGR of 14.75%. Net profit grew even faster, soaring from ₹12,994 million to ₹52,679 million, a CAGR of 107.7%. The company has maintained a debt-free balance sheet while posting a five-year average ROE of 18% and ROCE of 23.5%.
Looking ahead, NALCO plans a ₹300 billion capital expenditure over the next four to five years to expand mining, refining, smelting, and power capacities. This includes doubling smelting output, increasing alumina refining, exploring lithium in Argentina through KABIL, and diversifying into value-added products. Sustainability initiatives and strategic partnerships are aimed at boosting production efficiency and global competitiveness.
KPIT Technologies
KPIT Technologies, an India-based software development and integration company, focuses on the automotive and mobility sector, providing solutions for autonomous driving, ADAS, conventional and electric powertrains, and cockpit systems.
The company has also earned a Piotroski Score of 9, highlighting strong financial health and operational efficiency.
Financially, KPIT has been on a robust growth trajectory. Revenue rose from ₹20,357 million in FY21 to ₹58,423 million in FY25, a CAGR of 22.1%, while net profit jumped from ₹1,471 million to ₹8,396 million, translating to a CAGR of 41.6%. Over the same period, the company posted a five-year average ROE of 23.1% and ROCE of 31.8%, all while maintaining a debt-free balance sheet.
The company has also strengthened its global presence through acquisitions, including OXI SRL Italy for US$ 6 million and earlier Caresoft subsidiaries in the USA, UK, and Mexico for US$ 51 million. With consistent profitability, a strong balance sheet, and high financial health, KPIT is a midcap stock to watch in India’s fast-growing automotive tech sector.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is India’s largest commodity derivatives exchange and ranks sixth globally by contract volume. It offers an online trading platform regulated by Sebi, covering bullion, industrial metals, energy, and agricultural commodities.
The company also holds a Piotroski Score of 9, reflecting strong operations and financial health.
MCX has seen strong financial performance over the past five years. Revenue climbed from ₹3,906 million in FY21 to ₹11,127 million in FY25, a CAGR of 22.8%, while net profit increased from ₹2,252 million to ₹5,600 million, representing a CAGR of 18.8%. The company maintains a debt-free balance sheet and has posted a five-year average ROE of 10.1% and ROCE of 12.5%.
Regulatory reforms could provide further upside. Media reports suggest SEBI may allow banks, pension funds, and FPIs to participate in commodity trading, boosting liquidity and attracting foreign investment. As India’s leading commodity exchange, MCX is well-positioned to benefit from rising trading volumes and new product opportunities.
Other midcap stocks to watch
Besides these, AWL Agri Business, IPCA Labs, and GE Vernova T&D also feature among midcap companies with a Piotroski Score of 9.
Conclusion
Midcap stocks often strike the right balance between growth and stability. Companies with a high Piotroski Score stand out for their strong financial health, operational efficiency, and clean balance sheets.
However, investors should also consider valuation, industry prospects, and earnings visibility. Careful assessment of fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuation remains essential before making an investment decision.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
