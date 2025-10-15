This little-known score identifies 3 mid-cap stocks poised for growth

Financially, KPIT has been on a robust growth trajectory. Revenue rose from ₹20,357 million in FY21 to ₹58,423 million in FY25, a CAGR of 22.1%, while net profit jumped from ₹1,471 million to ₹8,396 million, translating to a CAGR of 41.6%. Over the same period, the company posted a five-year average ROE of 23.1% and ROCE of 31.8%, all while maintaining a debt-free balance sheet.