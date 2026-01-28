Mid cap stocks have faced significant selling pressure over the past few months. Over the past month alone, the Nifty Midcap 100 index has declined by 4.27%, from 60,816.10 to 58,256.

However, indices don’t always capture the full extent of challenges in the broader market, with several stocks dropping considerably more than the index.

Today we will discuss heavily impacted mid cap stocks. These companies were chosen not only because of their relatively low price-to-earnings (PE) ratios compared to their respective industries. They also stand out because of promising growth strategies outlined during recent earnings discussions. All three have a market cap of ₹5,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore.

Note that this does not constitute a recommendation of these stocks.

#1 KRBL

KRBL is India's largest rice miller and exporter of basmati rice. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Noida, it produces rice and by-products such as bran oil in the agri segment, and generates power from wind, husk, and solar plants in the energy segment. The India Gate brand dominates its portfolio.

The stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4 and price-to-book ratio of 1.4. KRBL has paid dividends for the past five years.

The company reported revenue of ₹1.511.10 crore for Q2 FY26, against ₹1,270.5 crore a year earlier. Net profits was ₹172.1 crore vs ₹102.7 crore a year earlier. The company did well on exports, with revenue for Q2 FY26 at ₹438 crore compared to ₹252 crore in Q2 FY25, marking a 70% year-on-year growth.

KRBL is now expanding into real estate. It believes the core agri-food business will generate robust cash flows with minimal future capex and working capital needs. This gives it the opportunity to deploy surplus funds effectively by moving away from low-yield treasury instruments and leveraging its underutilised bank limits.

Also Read | Axis Bank Q3 profit beat has investors cheering. Margin recovery next test

The company holds significant land reserves, particularly in Ghaziabad. It plans to monetize this approximately 110-acre land parcel, currently valued around ₹2,500 crore, while relocating its existing plant over the next two to three years.

With disciplined procurement, premiumisation of its product portfolio, expansion into high potential geographies, and operational realisation, KRBL is well-positioned to strengthen its leadership in the global rice industry.

#2 Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals is India's largest contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). It has developed over 4,100 commercialised formulations across more than 60 dosage forms, catering to key therapeutic areas such as cardio-diabetes, neurology, gynaecology, nephrology, anti-infectives, respiratory, analgesics, and multi-vitamins.

The stock trades at a PE ratio of 20 and a PB ratio of 2 – way below the industry average PE ratio of 32 and PB ratio of 4.75. It’s down 32% from its 52-week high.

The company's revenues decreased to ₹1,017.5 crore in Q2 FY26 from ₹1,033.1 crore a year earlier. Net profits dropped from ₹66.7 crore to ₹42.7 crore over the same period. As API prices continued to decline throughout the quarter, margins decreased. The company claims that the decline in API prices is still widespread and affects all API categories.

The company has partnered with the Republic of Zambia to establish a manufacturing facility there through a joint venture with the Zambian government. The company will own 51% of this joint venture.

The company recently underwent a European good manufacturing practice (CMP) audit for its plant 2 in October 2025 and is expected to get the approval in the fourth quarter of this year.

However, investors should to watch for pricing pressure in APIs.

Also Read | UltraTech tightens grip on volumes, costs as pricing revival awaited

#3 Shakti Pumps (India)

Shakti Pumps (India) is a prominent manufacturer of energy-efficient motors and submersible pumps, specialising in solar pumping solutions, with operations in over 125 countries. The stock is currently trading at a PE ratio of 20, with a return on equity of 35.3% and a return on capital employed of 50.3%. It’s down 45% from its 52-week high.

Revenues increased by 5% year-on-year to ₹666.4 crore in Q2 FY26, while net profit fell from ₹101.4 crore to ₹907 crore year-on-year.

The prices of key raw materials such as steel, copper, and solar panels increased by 3-4% owing to erratic market conditions, which hurt margins and net profit. The scope of final orders for solar pumps was altered in some regions as a result of GST 2.0, which had an effect on the business.

As of 7 November 2025, the order book was about ₹1,300 crore, reaffirming Shakti Pumps' leadership in the solar pumps sector. Although significant orders expected from states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have not yet been finalised despite their active participation in bidding, the company's solid pipeline ensures strong prospects and promising visibility for accelerated growth.

Remember that you should always evaluate a company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuations before making an investment decision.

Happy investing!

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

Also Read | United Spirits’ premium brands soothe volume pain amid regulatory challenges