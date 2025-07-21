Why it’s recommended: The counter has undergone some ranging action as moving steadily higher forming a higher high higher low since mid-May 2025. On a recovery it faced a value area resistance that kept halting the upmove forming higher high and higher lows holding the TS & KS Bands for the past few days around 980 has been overcome. With steady volumes building up within the bands one can look for an encouraging upmove in the coming days.