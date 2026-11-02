Best Mukesh Ambani stock to buy: RIL vs Jio Platforms vs Jio Financial shares — Investors guide as Sensex, Nifty soar

Best Mukesh Ambani stock to buy: After the announcement of Q2 Results 2026 and the dream debut of Jio Platforms shares on Dalal Street, stock investors are busy comparing the Q2FY27 earnings of three Mukesh Ambani-led companies — Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), and Jio Financial Service Ltd (JFSL). They need to take a quick decision in this regard, as there is strong rebound in the Indian stock market. The key benchmark indices — Sensex, Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty — have been witnessing strong buying since early-morning deals on Monday.

According to stock market experts, after the blockbuster Q2 Results 2026 announced in late October 2026, the top fundamental buy remains Jio Platforms (JPL), with Reliance Industries (RIL) acting as a surprisingly strong defensive value play. They said that Jio Financial Services remains an asset-light, long-term fintech compounding machine. However, following the accounting-driven net profit contraction this quarter, momentum traders will likely rotate capital into the fresh, hyper-clean growth story of JPL or the record earnings of RIL.

Reliance Industries Q2 Results 2026 review Decoding Reliance Industries' Q2 Results 2026, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Reliance Industries reported strong YoY growth during the July to September 2026 quarter on the consolidated revenue, EBITDA, and net profit front. This could become possible due to the massive recovery in the Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) EBITDA, which grew about 70% YoY to around ₹25,200 crore during the September 2026 quarter.”

Gorakshkar said that O2C recovery is expected to continue in the next quarter as well, and hence the market is estimating strong Q3 results 2026 from Reliance Industries.

During the July to September 2026 quarter, Reliance's consolidated revenue grew 27.80% YoY to ₹3,62,268 crore, EBITDA grew 23.9% YoY to ₹62,409 crore, and the Profit After Tax (PAT) or net profit shot up 33.80% YoY to ₹29,550 crore.

Jio Platforms Q2 Results 2026 preview Speaking on Jio Platforms Q2 Results 2026, Avinash Gorakshkar said, “Like RIL, JPL too posted strong YoY growth in consolidated revenue, EBITDA and net profit. This could become possible on subscriber additions pushing the total user base to 542.4 million (including 300 million 5G users and 30 million fixed-broadband homes), with Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) climbing to ₹218.8.”

Gorakshkar said that Jio Platforms' net debt also came down to ₹8,800 crore, which is expected to shrink or may become zero after the huge success of ₹30,200 crore IPO launch. The IPO was a completely fresh issue, and the net proceeds have gone directly into the company's balance sheet.

Jio Platforms' consolidated revenue grew 11.30% YoY to ₹47,485 crore, net profit went up 16.60% YoY to ₹21,879 crore, while the company's margins expanded 250 bps to 54.10%.

Jio Financial Services Q2 Results 2026 review Decoding the Q2 Results 2026 of this financial arm of the Reliance Group, Avinash Gorakshkar said, “Jio Financial's operational engines are scaling fast, but corporate noise impacted the bottom line. Total consolidated income surged 131.7% YoY to ₹1,699 crore. However, reported Net Profit fell 51.1% YoY to ₹340 crore due to shifts in dividend income schedules and the accounting treatment of group holdings.”

Jio Platforms vs Jio Financial Services vs Reliance Industries Comparing the three Mukesh Ambani's stocks, Avinash Gorakshkar said, “Jio Financial Services remains an asset-light, long-term fintech compounding machine. However, following the accounting-driven net profit contraction this quarter, momentum traders will likely rotate capital into the fresh, hyper-clean growth story of Jio Platforms or the record earnings of Reliance.”

Gorakshkar said that in the current market scenario and an analysis of their Q2 Results 2026, Jio Platforms seems the best if someone is interest in theme play. However, if someone wants to play safe, then RIL is the best play as it would benefit from the Jio Platforms' strong balance sheet and improving margins in the O2C business.

Reliance share price target Decoding the technical chart of RIL shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “RIL shares have strong support at ₹1,170. Fresh investors and existing shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹1,170 for the upside target of ₹1,325 in the near-term.”

Jio Platforms share price target Speaking on Jio Platforms shares, Sumeet Bagadia said, "jio Platforms shares have strong support at ₹1,380. Fresh investors and existing shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹1,380 for the upside targets of ₹1,500 and ₹1,600 in the near-term.”

Jio Financial Services share price target Decoding the technical chart of Jio Financial Services shares, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, said, “Jio Financial Services shares have strong support at ₹200. Fresh investors and existing shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹200 for the upside targets of ₹225 and ₹240 in the near-term.”