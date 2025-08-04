Stock prices follow earnings growth, but without consistency, that growth doesn’t mean much. If profits rise for a quarter or two and then stumble, it signals a volatile financial story. What matters is consistent growth in both profit and revenue. Over time, that's what quietly compounds shareholder wealth.

As an investor, you know how rare that kind of stability is. Most companies might post a strong quarter or two. A few manage to string together a year of momentum. But only a handful can deliver 20% plus growth in both revenue and profit, every single quarter, for two straight years. That’s eight clean quarters of execution, without missing a beat.

It's a matter because consistent topline and bottom-line growth usually reflects more than just favourable conditions. It signals strong demand, operational strength, and disciplined capital allocation. This consistency becomes its own kind of moat, which becomes the recipe for multibagger returns.

In this piece, we look at four companies that have quietly done just that.

Persistent System: new leadership, AI-led surge

Persistent specializes in software products, services, and technological innovations, and provides full product lifecycle services. Its strategy centres on AI-driven and platform-led services that aim to “Re(AI)magine the world" by applying artificial intelligence to solve clients' most critical business challenges.

It focuses on high-growth sub-verticals with customized AI offerings, such as intelligent insurance operations, AI-powered payment platforms in banking, financial services & insurance, and personalized member experiences in healthcare & life sciences.

Persistent’s revenue and profit have grown at over 15% year-on-year (YoY) in every quarter from Q2FY24 to Q1FY26. During this period, revenue rose from ₹2,412 crores to ₹3,334 crores, while profit increased from ₹263 crores to ₹425 crores. That’s eight straight quarters of consistent top and bottom-line growth.

It has also delivered 20 consecutive quarters of revenue growth. Its strategic focus on AI, digital engineering excellence, strong client relationships, and targeted acquisitions has contributed to this sustained financial performance. As a result, its stock price has given a 10 times return as against a 100% return by the Nifty IT index in the last five years.

It has outperformed even as the broader IT sector faced significant headwinds. A key turning point was the leadership change. A 16-year veteran of HCL Tech, Sandeep Kalra joined Persistent in 2019 and is credited with transforming the company into what it is today.

The company is now aspiring to reach $2 billion in annualised revenue over the next few years. It has built strong collaborations with major technology companies, gaining a first-mover advantage in emerging AI products and roadmaps.

Key partnerships include Google Cloud, AWS, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Snowflake. It also leverages its own AI platforms, SASVA, and iAURA, to deepen capabilities.

Kaynes builds scale on industry tailwinds

Kaynes is a leading company in integrated electronics manufacturing and electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) solutions. Its business is well-diversified, with a portfolio spanning multiple industry verticals—a key differentiator.

Kaynes' revenue is highly concentrated, with the industrial segment contributing 59% in Q1FY26. This is followed by automotive (27%), railways (7%), internet of things (5%), and medical and aerospace (1% each). These are low-volume, high-value segments that help the company maintain both higher margins and sustained growth.

Its operating margin stands at 16.8%. Geographically, India remains the dominant market, contributing 91% of revenue, followed by North America at 5%. Customer concentration remains relatively low, with the top client accounting for 16%, the top five for 46%, and the top ten for 67%.

Kaynes revenue and net profit have grown consistently at over 30% YoY in every quarter from Q1FY24 to Q1FY26. Revenue nearly doubled from ₹297 crore to ₹673 crore during this period, while net profit increased from ₹25 crore to ₹75 crore. As a result, its share has returned 753% return in about 2.9 years.

The growth has been propelled by industry tailwinds, aided by supportive government policies. Initiatives such as Make in India, production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, and the China+1 manufacturing strategy have all contributed to its strong growth. This is evident from rising investments, reflecting its intent to scale capacity to meet demand.

Kaynes gross block has jumped more than four times, from ₹181 crore in FY23 to ₹789 crore by March 2025. It boasts an asset turnover ratio of 3.5x, though this has moderated from 5.2x in Q1FY25. Its order book stands at ₹7,401 crore, providing strong revenue visibility for the next three years.

The company’s strategic goal is to become a $1 billion revenue company by FY28. Toward this, it is expanding its ESDM services and entering new areas such as outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) and PCB manufacturing.

Tips Music rides YouTube and streaming wave

Tips Music is a leading entertainment company focused on the digital content business, which includes the creation and acquisition of audio-visual music content. It owns a vast and diverse library of over 34,000 songs across all genres in 25 languages.

Tips monetizes this content library digitally through licensing across multiple platforms. It has a wide presence on major global digital platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Prime. As of March 2025, Tips' official YouTube channels had 117.1 million subscribers and 228.3 billion views.

It ranks among the top five music companies in terms of YouTube subscribers and video views. Digital platforms account for around 72% of Tips Music’s revenue. Its revenue and profit both have grown at over 19% YoY, from Q1FY24 to Q4FY25. Revenue grew from ₹53 crore to ₹78 crore during the period, while profit rose from ₹27 crore to ₹31 crore.

A significant rise in engagement on YouTube has been a key driver of this performance. Annual YouTube views have doubled from 113 billion (FY23) to 228 billion in FY25. Views also rose 6x from 38.5 billion in FY21. Growing subscriptions, rising listenership, and an expanding content base have further contributed to its growth.

Looking ahead, despite a high base, Tips is aiming for 30% growth in both revenue and profit in FY26. To support this, it plans to invest 25–28% of its revenue in new content acquisition during the year. However, the company will reduce the number of new song releases. But it aims to improve content success rates to around 50%, aiming to drive more revenue through quality output.

Although shorts are not a significant contributor, the company expects to tap into shorts content from the inclusion of Instagram in its licensing deal with Warner. In addition, Tips' partnership with Sony Music will be a major source of revenue growth.

Tips is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing rise in digital advertising, which is expected to dominate overall media spending. In 2024, digital ad spending made up 49% of total advertising expenditure and is projected to rise to 55% in 2025 and 61% in 2026. It also expects the Indian music industry to more than double from about ₹4,000 crore currently to ₹10,000 crore over the next four-five years.

PG Electroplast rides EMS tailwinds

PG Electroplast is a dominant player in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) space, a sector currently benefiting from strong structural tailwinds. The company operates across four business segments.

Product manufacturing, which includes room ACs, washing machines, and air coolers, accounted for 71% of its FY25 revenue of ₹4,870 crore. The balance came from plastic and others (20%), electronics (7%), and moulds (2%).

Every quarter, PG has delivered consistent revenue and profit growth of over 16% YoY from Q1FY24 to Q4FY25. That marks eight straight quarters of growth. During this period, revenue rose nearly threefold from ₹678 crores to ₹1,910 crores, while net profit jumped more than four times from ₹34 crores to ₹145 crores.

Similar to Kaynes, PG is a key beneficiary of the China+1 manufacturing shift and the government's Make in India push. This is reflected in its product segment revenue, which almost tripled, from ₹1,347 crores in FY23 to ₹3,526 crores in FY25.

Large capacity expansions have supported this growth. Fixed assets have also doubled from ₹578 crore (FY23) to ₹1,139 crore in FY25. This shows PG has constantly increased its capacity to meet the demand.

Looking ahead, PG is well-positioned to benefit from a structural long-term tailwind in the EMS space. Rapid urbanization, government reforms, low penetration of consumer durables, and the China+1 theme are all expected to sustain growth momentum.

The company expects revenue to rise 30% to ₹6,345 crores in FY26, with 75% coming from the product business. Net profit is also expected to rise 39% to ₹405 crores. To support this growth, PG is also expanding its manufacturing footprint. It is setting up a washing machine facility in Greater Noida, a refrigerator plant in the south, and an AC capacity in Supa, Maharashtra.

Conclusion

Consistent growth at over 20% is rare, especially across multiple quarters. But companies like Kaynes, Tips Music, and PG Electroplast are showing how it's possible. They benefited from structural industry tailwinds, focused on execution, and expanded aggressively to meet demand. They have already delivered multibagger returns, but the growth is not slowing down.

