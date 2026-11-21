Global pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing research and manufacturing to diversify supply chains and lower costs.
Indian contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) have emerged as key beneficiaries, moving up the value chain into complex custom synthesis, peptides, and specialty intermediates.
While broader pharmaceutical earnings remained mixed in the September 2026 quarter, select CDMO stocks stood out with strong commercial scale-up and delivered robust revenue growth in Q2FY27. Take a look.