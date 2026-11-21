Global pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing research and manufacturing to diversify supply chains and lower costs.
Global pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing research and manufacturing to diversify supply chains and lower costs.
Indian contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) have emerged as key beneficiaries, moving up the value chain into complex custom synthesis, peptides, and specialty intermediates.
Indian contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) have emerged as key beneficiaries, moving up the value chain into complex custom synthesis, peptides, and specialty intermediates.
While broader pharmaceutical earnings remained mixed in the September 2026 quarter, select CDMO stocks stood out with strong commercial scale-up and delivered robust revenue growth in Q2FY27. Take a look.
Blue Jet Healthcare is a speciality pharmaceutical CDMO engaged in developing and manufacturing advanced intermediates, APIs and high-intensity sweeteners.
Its business spans three segments: Contrast Media Intermediates for CT, X-ray and MRI imaging agents; Pharma Intermediates & APIs catering to chronic therapies such as CVS, oncology and CNS; and High-Intensity Sweeteners, including saccharin, supplied to global food, beverage and oral care companies.
Blue Jet Healthcare reported revenue of ₹3,757 m, up 127.1% YoY and 28.2% QoQ, while net profit increased 96.6% YoY and 31.0% QoQ to ₹1,025 m.
The exceptional quarterly performance was driven by a massive turnaround and expansion in the Pharma Intermediates & API vertical, which grew 322% YoY and 52% QoQ as customer inventory destocking cycles from previous quarters fully normalised and strong prescription demand in chronic therapies prompted substantial order reinstatements.
Contrast Media Intermediates also delivered strong performance, advancing 80% YoY and 25% QoQ, supported by steady underlying end-market consumption and the delivery and validation of a new contrast media intermediate for an innovator.
Blue Jet successfully developed amino acid derivatives for peptide fragments at its Hyderabad R&D center, with commercial validation shipments scheduled for Q4FY27.
At the Mahad Unit 3 facility, the backward integration project for a critical contrast media Key Starting Material (KSM) is nearing completion, with total capital deployed of ₹2,500 m, targeted to go on stream in H2FY27 to establish vertical integration, protect supply reliability, and unlock third-party intermediate sales.
The newly operational Hyderabad R&D facility has onboarded approximately 50 scientists to accelerate development across peptide fragments, GLP-1 intermediates, biocatalysis, and continuous flow synthesis, servicing a pipeline of more than 20 active RFPs.
Four chronic development-stage programs are advancing through customer validation, with at least two significant innovator opportunities expected to reach commercialisation over the medium term.
On the greenfield front, pre-construction activities and statutory consents are in place for the 100-acre Vizag site (Units 5 & 6), which will house multipurpose finished API blocks, peptide fragment capacity, and a new high-intensity sweetener currently undergoing customer pilot validation.
Commercial production from Phase 1 of the Vizag campus is scheduled to commence between the end of FY29 and FY30, with full asset ramp-up projected around FY31 to FY32.
Acutaas Chemicals is an R&D-driven speciality chemicals company with over 22 years of process chemistry expertise.
Its business spans four verticals: Advanced Pharmaceutical Intermediates, Semiconductor Chemicals, Battery Chemicals and Speciality Fine/Commodity Chemicals.
Its pharma business caters to NCEs and generic APIs, while its CDMO operations focus exclusively on innovator-led projects. The company also has a growing presence in electrolyte additives and semiconductor-grade chemicals.
Acutaas Chemicals reported revenue of ₹4,369 m, up 42.7% YoY and 32.5% QoQ, while net profit increased 71.4% YoY and 64.2% QoQ to ₹1,231 m.
This was driven by robust momentum in the Advanced Pharmaceutical Intermediates vertical, which advanced 53.1% YoY to ₹4,020 m.
Growth was underpinned by the scaling CDMO platform along with greater than 25% YoY volume growth in the core generic intermediate portfolio, aided by the ramp-up of newly commercialised molecules and solid offtake in top products.
Conversely, Speciality Chemicals revenue declined 20% YoY to ₹349 m, reflecting the planned strategic phase-out of lower-margin commodity chemicals such as parabens and methyl salicylate, combined with a temporary pause in shipments at Baba Fine Chemicals caused by an ownership change at its primary US customer.
The quarter also marked the commercial debut of the Battery Chemicals division, with initial commercial dispatches of its third electrolyte additive product.
Looking ahead, growth will be led by commercialising 8 to 9 pharma CDMO products over 12 to 18 months, starting with four validated molecules in H2FY27.
While standard molecules offer peak revenue potential of ₹500–1,000 m each, two pipeline candidates target billion-dollar innovator drugs.
In battery chemicals, a third electrolyte additive is ramping up alongside pilot batches for a fourth, backed by three-year contracts covering full capacity.
Meanwhile, semiconductor growth is anchored by its new South Korean joint venture plant and a bulk electronic-grade chemical project commencing in H1FY29 at 3x asset turnover.
Formal management guidance projects FY27 revenue growth of about 30% alongside full-year EBITDA margins between 38% and 40%.
Sustained margin strength will be supported by operating leverage as recently commissioned assets scale their output.
Utilisation at the dedicated Ankleshwar Unit 2 pharmaceutical intermediate facility (representing a capital investment of ₹3,300 m) stood at 30% during Q2FY27 and is projected to ramp toward peak utilisation by FY28, while Sachin operates at 75% and Jhagadia at 50%.
Acutaas has budgeted ₹3,000 m in FY27 capex, having already deployed ₹1,239 m in H1FY27 across its electrolyte additive, pilot plant, maintenance, and Indichem projects.
The remaining ₹1,650 m H2FY27 outlay allocates ₹1,000 m to bulk electronic-grade chemicals and ₹450 m to Phase 2 electrolyte additive capacity.
Backed by net cash of ₹3,009 m as of September 2026, the company is also acquiring land for post-FY28 greenfield expansions to achieve its long-term CDMO revenue target of ₹20,000 m by FY30.
#3 OneSource Speciality Pharma
OneSource Specialty Pharma (formerly Stelis Biopharma) is a pure-play specialty CDMO focused on high-complexity modalities.
It operates across four core platforms: Drug-Device Combinations (DDCs) for complex peptides like GLP-1 agonists (Semaglutide and Tirzepatide), Biologics, Sterile Injectables, and Oral Technologies (complex soft gelatin capsules).
Revenue stood at ₹5,164 m, up 37% YoY and 15% QoQ. Reported net profit was ₹344 m, while adjusted net profit is estimated at ₹828 m, compared with ₹250 m and ₹637 m, respectively, in Q1FY27.
Growth was primarily driven by the commercial ramp-up of generic Semaglutide in Canada and India, higher development income from Master Service Agreements (MSAs), and new customer additions across business verticals.
The commercialisation of the second DDC cartridge line (Line 2) in September 2026 was another key contributor.
The new line doubled the company's sterile production days and enabled it to handle larger batch sizes of 500 litres, compared with 200 litres on the first line. Injectable and softgel businesses also reported growth, supported by multiple product launches across regulated and semi-regulated markets.
Demand across the company's key business segments remains strong. The ramp-up in generic Semaglutide is particularly encouraging.
Monthly pen dispatches in India have increased from 20,000–25,000 units before patent expiry to over 200,000 units by September 2026. Similarly, the Canadian market has expanded from 8 m units to 16–17 m units following genericisation.
On the temporary supply pause at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, management indicated that API deliveries to OneSource have resumed. Commercial shipments of finished products to Canada and select emerging markets are expected to restart in H2FY27.
Management has retained its long-term target of achieving $400 m in annual organic revenue and an EBITDA margin of 40% by FY28.
For H2FY27, management expects performance to be significantly stronger than H1FY27. The key growth drivers include a full-quarter contribution from DDC Line 2, the reopening of the upgraded sterile injectable facility in January 2027, seasonal demand for softgels and the resumption of partner supplies to Canada and emerging markets.
To support its expansion plans, it has committed around 80% of its US$ 100 m multi-year capex programme, largely towards DDC lines, lyophilisation capacity, and facility upgrades.
Beyond FY28, further growth could come from a fourth DDC cartridge line to address upcoming patent expires in regulated markets, additional softgel manufacturing capacity and modular brownfield expansions across mammalian and microbial biologics.
Fourth on the list is Divi's Laboratories, a leading global manufacturer of generic APIs, nutraceuticals, and custom synthesis solutions for pharmaceutical innovators.
Generating nearly 90% of its revenue from exports, led by North America and Europe, the company enjoys high entry barriers via backward integration, clean regulatory records across its plants, and peptide synthesis capabilities.
In Q2FY27, revenue rose 35.4% YoY and 20.2% QoQ to ₹36,760 m, while net profit surged 63.6% YoY and 24.9% QoQ to ₹11,270 m.
The notable quarterly performance was driven by strong momentum in the Custom Synthesis division, which grew 50% YoY and contributed 62% of sales revenue during the first half of the year, alongside resilient volume growth in the generic API portfolio, which represented the remaining 38% of sales.
Consolidated total income expanded 31.8% YoY and 20.2% QoQ to ₹37,700 m (up from ₹28,600 m in Q2FY26 and ₹31,370 m in Q1FY27).
Growth was driven by substantial volume deliveries, including the execution and supply of validation batches across select major innovator projects and three dedicated capital investment contracts currently progressing through customer qualification.
Concurrently, commercial-scale shipments of established custom synthesis molecules and core generic APIs saw steady volume traction.
In addition, operational leverage from high manufacturing throughput across plants and controlled overheads reinforced profitability.
Divi's Laboratories' upcoming growth will be driven by the commercialisation of three dedicated manufacturing blocks developed for global innovators.
These facilities, currently in the final stages of validation, are expected to commence commercial production over the coming quarters, subject to customer regulatory approvals.
The company is also expanding its peptide manufacturing capabilities through multiple 3,000-litre solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) lines to tap rising demand from metabolic and GLP-1 therapies.
In contrast media, it’s scaling up multi-ton supplies of iodine-based imaging agents while advancing gadolinium-based MRI compounds through customer clinical trials.
Meanwhile, capacity additions at its Unit 3 Kakinada facility will improve backward integration, reduce input costs and free up capacity at existing plants for new custom synthesis and API opportunities.
New generic molecules are also expected to be commercialised between FY27 and FY28.
Divi's Laboratories Stock Price - 1 Year
Data Source: Ace Equity
Management expects to sustain double-digit revenue growth over the medium to long term, supported by new molecule additions and capacity expansion. Operating margins are expected to remain stable, aided by higher volumes and operational efficiencies.
Capex is likely to average ₹20,000 m annually (plus or minus 20%) over the next two to three years.
#5 Laurus Labs
Fifth on the list is Laurus Labs an integrated pharmaceutical and biotechnology company offering small-molecule, peptide, and biologics CDMO services alongside generic ARV and chronic-care medicines.
Operating 15 manufacturing plants and six R&D centres with global regulatory approvals, it benefits from strong entry barriers across multi-ton commercial validations, CAR-T therapies, and antibody-drug conjugates.
In Q2FY27, consolidated revenue rose 33.4% YoY and 8.9% QoQ to ₹22,064 m, while net profit surged 125.3% YoY and 20.5% QoQ to ₹4,362 m.
Growth was spearheaded by the small molecule CDMO division, where revenue surged 86% YoY and 5% QoQ to ₹8,750 m on late-stage clinical deliveries and commercial shipments.
Management sees sustainable demand backed by multi-year innovator CDMO contracts, which helped reduce net debt-to-EBITDA to 1.0x and lift H1FY27 ROCE to 22.5%.
Going forward, Laurus aims to scale its high-margin CDMO share to 50% of revenue by FY30, supported by a demand-backed capex plan exceeding ₹30,000 m across FY27–28.
Key triggers include ramping up its 16,000 L peptide block, commissioning the LB-4 fermentation plant in Q3FY27, starting Unit 7 API blocks from March 2027, and launching the KRKA formulation facility in mid-2027.
Alongside bolt-on acquisitions in peptides and oligonucleotides, management expects sustained double-digit growth with net leverage kept below 1.
For more details, see the Laurus Labs’ company fact sheet and quarterly results.
Conclusion
While Indian CDMOs are well-positioned from long-term global supply chain diversification, investors should avoid extrapolating a single strong quarter into linear growth.
CDMO revenues can be lumpy due to milestone deliveries, regulatory approvals, and client inventory cycles. Before making any investment decision, look beyond headline numbers.
Focus on companies with clean regulatory track records, disciplined capital allocation, healthy return ratios, and reasonable valuations.
Do thorough research on financials and corporate governance before making investment decisions, ensuring they align with your financial goals and risk tolerance.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com