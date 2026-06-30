Three sectors investors should watch now

Now that the war in West Asia has ended, at least that is what it looks like, investors in the Indian stock market will be keen to identify the companies and industries that will do well going forward.
But how to go about it?
We believe this question highlights the importance of asset allocation over stock picking.
If you can identify the right sectors to allocate funds to in your portfolio, individual stock selection can play a secondary (but still important) role.
In this editorial, we will attempt to light the way for you in this regard.
Let’s examine three sectors that you should be tracking now.
Defence
Historically, India relied heavily on foreign countries for its defence needs. About 65-70% of defence equipment was imported until 2018.