Best stock recommendations for 2 April by MarketSmith India
Summary
- Stocks to buy today: MarketSmith India recommends these stocks to buy today—2 April.
Indian benchmark indices ended lower on 1 April, with the Sensex falling 1.80% and the Nifty 50 dropping 1.50% ahead of the tariff deadline. Major losers were HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, and HDFC Bank, while IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Auto saw gains. The NSE mid-cap index dropped 0.86%, and small-cap fell 0.70%. The sectoral performance was mixed as media, oil and gas, and telecom sectors saw gains, while IT, realty, and consumer durables declined 2–3%.