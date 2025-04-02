Best stock recommendations for 2 April by MarketSmith India

How did the Nifty Bank perform on 1 April?

The Nifty Bank index opened on a negative note and remained under pressure for most of the trading session. Although it briefly attempted a recovery and turned positive intraday, the momentum was short-lived, and the index eventually closed in the red. On the daily chart, it formed a bearish candle with a lower-high and lower-low price structure, indicating sustained weakness. Notably, it also breached its 200-DMA, reinforcing the bearish sentiment. During the session, the index opened at 51,178.15, touching an intraday high of 51,683.85 and a low of 50,742.00 before settling at 50,827.50.