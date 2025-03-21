Markets
Best stock recommendations for 21 March by MarketSmith India
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd: Current market price: ₹470 | Buy range: ₹460–474 | Profit goal: ₹540 | Stop loss: ₹444| Timeframe: 2–3 months
