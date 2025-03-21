Best Stock Recommendations for 21 March by MarketSmith India.

Following O’Neil’s market methodology, the market status was upgraded to a ‘Rally Attempt’ from a ‘Downtrend’ on Monday. Last Wednesday’s session marked day one of an attempted rally as Nifty Bank closed in the green. Since then, the index has held above its correction low of 47,702.90, qualifying Monday as day three of the rally attempt. A follow-through day is now needed to confirm a sustained uptrend.