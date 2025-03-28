Best stock recommendations for 28 March by MarketSmith India

Nifty 50: How the benchmark index performed on 27 March

India’s benchmark index, the Nifty 50, opened lower on Thursday but rebounded within the first hour of trading, closing 0.45% higher. Despite this recovery, it formed a green candle with a "lower high and lower low" price structure on the daily chart, reflecting continued market caution ahead of the fiscal year-end, the US tariff deadline, and the Reserve Bank of India policy announcement next week.