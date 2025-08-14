Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 14 August

Key levels to watch

Holding above the 100-DMA for the fourth consecutive session indicates resilience. Sustained buying from current levels could push the index toward immediate resistance at 56,200. A decisive breakout above this zone may accelerate bullish momentum, opening the door for further near-term gains. On the downside, 55,000 remains critical support; a breach below this level could trigger deeper declines and heightened volatility, requiring vigilance from traders in the sessions ahead.