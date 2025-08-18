Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 18 August

Market breadth was mixed, reflected in the Nifty’s advance-decline ratio of 24:26. For the week, all sectoral indices ended in the green except Nifty FMCG. Nifty Pharma outperformed with a 3% gain, followed by Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank, each up 2%. On Thursday, Nifty IT led sectoral advances after Infosys announced plans to acquire a majority stake in an Australian IT firm, while Nifty Metal and Nifty FMCG closed lower. Broader markets underperformed, with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices ending in the red.