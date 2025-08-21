Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 21 August
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 21 August. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market today-Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, extended their winning streak for a fifth consecutive session, closing with modest gains on Wednesday, 20 August. Positive sentiment was driven by proposed GST reforms, India’s credit rating upgrade by S&P Global, and signs that the Russia-Ukraine war may be approaching an end. Gains, however, were capped amid concerns over the looming August 27 deadline for Trump-era secondary tariffs.