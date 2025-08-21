Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 21 August

On the technical front, the Nifty 50 decisively surpassed both its 50-day moving average (50-DMA) and the key psychological level of 25,000, reinforcing the short-term bullish bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been climbing steadily over the past three sessions, now near 57, signalling strengthening momentum. Meanwhile, the MACD has turned marginally positive, indicating easing downside pressure, though it remains below both its signal line and the zero axis, suggesting that a clear confirmation of a sustained trend reversal is yet to emerge.